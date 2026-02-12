The problem with the Liberal Party is not that it doesn’t have enough women, it’s that it has lost its masculinity.

The once great conservative party has become so timid over the past decade that even its senior men sound unsure of themselves. While the country faces serious challenges, they are busy adjusting the optics.

The modern Liberal Party is cautious to the point of paralysis. It hesitates when it should decide, it consults when it should lead.

Take the latest leadership speculation around Angus Taylor.

Yesterday he told journalists the moment requires courage. Yet he could not bring himself to formally announce a leadership challenge. He resigned from the shadow cabinet, hinted at ambition, circled the question, but would not state plainly what he intended to do.

That is the problem, nothing is ever said clearly, nothing is ever done decisively. Positions are floated, softened, tested, and reworded until they mean almost nothing at all.

Spend time around Liberal MPs and Senators and you will see plenty of activity, meetings, reviews, working groups, consultations. Everyone looks busy, yet very little changes.

The Liberal Party does not lead anymore, it manages perceptions. It does not act, it convenes.

Real leadership requires someone to point to true north and say, “This is the direction, follow me.” In today’s Liberal Party, leadership is treated like a rumour, discussed quietly, never demonstrated boldly.

The only thing modern Liberals seem to value more than principle is approval from people who couldn’t care less about them and who will never support them.

They know Net Zero is damaging this country, they know it drives up power prices and undermines industry, but they are terrified of being called “climate deniers”. So instead of scrapping it outright they keep it as a “target” while quietly downgrading it as a commitment.

It is politics designed to avoid criticism, not to solve the very real problems we have.

On immigration, they sometimes speak of reductions but refuse to state firm numbers, they zig and zag to avoid being labelled harsh or unfriendly. In trying not to offend anyone, they end up convincing no one.

The result? Election losses and growing contempt from the centre right.

They may not win government, but at least they avoid being unpopular in polite company.

Modern Liberals adore process, they love reviews, consultations, frameworks and stakeholder engagement. They review the review. They establish committees to examine committees.

Meanwhile the country burns. Australia does not need more process. It needs strength.

It needs leadership that identifies what is right and proceeds to do it regardless of hostile headlines from the ABC. It needs leaders who care more about the nation’s future than about being liked by left wing soy latte sipping radical Leftists from the inner city.

Masculinity is in short supply inside the Liberal Party. And until it returns, they will remain exactly where they are, busy, cautious, and in opposition.

This party cannot be saved.

Senator Ralph Babet, Senator for Victoria, United Australia Party.