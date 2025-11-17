Let's Talk About It

Sheryl Robinson
Your email is spot on! I don't get why everyone is buying into the climate BS. If there was no carbon the plants all die and humans will follow suit. Everything on earth has cycles and the climate is no exception. If anything cloud seeding etc exacerbates the climate cycles - every time humans interfere with nature it is a disaster! All these politicians need to understand the reality and speak out but they are too scared of losing votes because stupid people have bought into this farce!

Barry Clugston
The Liberals are gutless and always will be, because they are part of the globalist elite. When you look at the desecration of our forests to put up those monstrous wind turbines that can't be recycled and the destruction of our farmland, covered by solar panels, the money spent to connect this rubbish to the grid, you would swear we are governed by lunatics.

