The People Are Tuning Out the Propaganda—and Tuning In to the Truth

Australia’s mainstream media is starting to collapse, and not a moment too soon.

With the long overdue cancellation of ABC’s Q+A and Channel 10’s The Project, the public is sending a clear and resounding message: enough with the propaganda. These once popular platforms sold to us as serious current affairs programs have become mouthpieces for extremist left wing ideology, funded either by our taxes or by corporations desperate to appear “progressive.”

Let’s look at the facts. Q+A is dead after 18 years of leftist sermonising disguised as “debate,” while The Project will soon finally disappear from our screens after limping along for 16 years. The commercial network behind it deemed it financially unsustainable. Why? Because Australians stopped watching. They’re sick of being lectured.

Biased, Boring, Out of Touch

Both shows became echo chambers for the inner city woke soy latte sipping elites. Instead of representing the full spectrum of views across our country, they fixated on identity politics, climate alarmism, and cultural self loathing.

Q+A routinely packed its audience and panel with predictable, far left voices. The Project thought it could mix comedy with politics, but all it delivered was cringe worthy attempts to be “cool” while pushing divisive agendas. Hosts like Stan Grant and Waleed Aly became symbols of this disconnect - pushing partisan talking points under the guise of journalism. Viewers weren’t fooled. They turned off.

Australians aren’t alone. Around the world legacy media is dying. In the last few years traditional news broadcast viewership has dropped drastically. Why? Because people are done with curated narratives and filtered truths. They want raw unvarnished commentary and they’re finding it on podcasts, social media, and independent platforms. Over a third of Australians now listen to podcasts weekly and that’s where the conversation is happening. That’s where the truth lives.

The ABC’s Broken Charter

The ABC is paid for by you and me and it is meant to be impartial. It’s in their charter. But how can it be when most of its journalists vote for Labor or the Greens? It has become a taxpayer funded bubble, perpetuating left wing extremist elitist views while turning its back on rural, suburban, and working class Australians.

Q+A didn’t just fail - it betrayed its purpose. Rather than foster real debate, it tried to steer every discussion toward a predetermined “progressive” conclusion. Australians could see through it, and they walked away.

The End of The Project —Finally

As for The Project, Channel 10 is a commercial network. If a program doesn’t make money, it goes. That’s capitalism. But the fact it stayed on air this long speaks to how deeply out of touch the media industry is with real Australians. It pandered to a tiny, inner city demographic while the rest of the country rolled its eyes.

It should have been axed years ago.

A New Media Revolution

This is a turning point. Australians are rejecting legacy media because they’re hungry for authenticity. They want reporting, not indoctrination. They want facts, not feelings. The future belongs to those who speak plainly, tell the truth, and respect the intelligence of the Australian people.

The ABC must return to its roots - or face irrelevance. Channel 10 and other networks should listen carefully: the people are watching… or rather, they’re not.

The tide is turning. Let’s make sure it keeps going.

Senator Ralph Babet

United Australia Party

Leave a comment