Let's Talk About It

Lapun Ozymandias
Jun 12

“Australians are rejecting legacy media…”.

This is such good news. The truth is - the legacy media commenced a process of suicide-in-slow-motion five years ago by virtue of their deliberate deception about ‘The Pandemic’ and their active part in promoting mass fear in order to drive frightened Australians into accepting the new technology mRNA genetic injectables as ‘the cure’. The result has been hugely elevated all-causes death rates and serious injury in the population after receiving the toxic injections. Because the liars of the corporate media chose not to report any of this, these wretched organisations deserve their fate in the commercial hell that awaits them.

Thank you Senator Babet for your diligence in speaking to this issue in the Senate over the last few years. You are one of a small handful of truly honourable members of parliament who courageously stood up for ordinary Australians in the face of the pharmaceutical evil and corruption that has been perpetrated. The Liberal Party’s contrived removal of Senator Rennick from the senate will now hang like an albatross around its neck, which because it has proved itself so unworthy and its dimwitted leadership so incompetently bereft, is now unlikely to ever be in a position to form government in Australia again.

Beverley Ann Price
8d

Thanks for your hard work. And bringing forward truths. Bless you.

