Late last year - in a rare moment of sanity - Senators voted down the government’s outrageous censorship bill.

This particular battle has been won, and for that I am so thankful for all of your support. This was our victory!

And while it’s right to celebrate, we must understand that the government will continue to wage war on our freedoms. The fight continues.

We are not foolish enough to believe that the government’s love affair with censorship is over just because their sinister Misinformation Bill didn’t get up.

This government’s true colours have been revealed. They hate transparency and they hate accountability so they are determined to stifle free speech.

Mark my words, the Misinformation Bill will be back in some form or other.

This government will keep trying to find ways to limit the free expression of Australians online.

But you need to know that the problem goes much deeper than the Australian Labor Party.

Never forget that the idea for the Misinformation Bill was first promoted by the Liberal Party.

Former Liberal Communications Minister Paul Fletcher, under the leadership of Scott Morrison, was the first to propose such a policy.

Whether Liberal or Labor, whether in Australia or in other parts of the Western world, major political parties around the world are in lock-stop, attempting to censor free speech.

It doesn’t matter whether you are in the UK, or in France, or in Canada, or in New Zealand or – prior to President Trump being elected – in the United States.

They’re all singing from the same song book.

Government bureaucrats - who typically take their cues from globalist organisations such as the United Nations and the World Economic Forum – are determined to stifle dissent.

Globalists despise nation states.

It’s only by controlling information that globalists can be free to fully implement their plan to eliminate national sovereignty and impose their utopian vision upon unsuspecting populations.

Australians can elect whoever they want next year, but the bureaucracy will continue to advise, advocate and advance their globalist agenda.

It could be a different name on the Communication Minister’s door, but it will be the same agenda being pushed.

The only way to save the Western world is to elect outsiders, such as myself, who can be relied upon to not only ignore the bureaucracy, but ruthlessly uproot it.

The Misinformation Bill is dead. Those of us committed to freedom won a battle, but the war for the West is far from won. There is a long way to go.

And as long as I am in this Senate I will continue, in the words of Donald J Trump, to fight, fight, fight.

Or, as Argentina’s president Javier Milei likes to say, “Long Live F**king Freedom!”.

Thank you again for your support as I stand in the Australian Senate for freedom, liberty and prosperity.

Our country must not be lost to the globalists. Together with you, we will not let that happen.

Senator Babet.

United Australia.

