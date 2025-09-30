QUICK READ - THE ARTICLE IN DOT POINT FORM.

Charlie Kirk’s murder is a wake up call. It shows us the true face of radical left extremism, people who celebrate death and silence dissent.

This ideology as anti truth, anti faith, and anti civilisation. They cannot tolerate anyone who rejects their dogmas on gender, abortion, climate alarmism, or state worship.

Charlie built Turning Point USA from nothing and believed that speech could change hearts and minds.

We cannot ignore the reality of rising left wing terrorism, from attacks on churches to attempts on President Trump’s life. This is an escalating emergency that demands lawful and decisive action.

Australia is only a few steps behind. We must act now and designate ANTIFA style groups as terrorists, defend free speech, stand firm in faith, and protect liberty and civilisation.

Charlie Kirk is dead, murdered for speaking. His wife is now a widow, his young children fatherless.

And the radicals cheer, flooding the internet with tasteless videos of their jubilation.

They smile, they sing, they celebrate.

These are not people looking for dialogue, tolerance, or mutual respect.

They are demons draped in human skin. They dance on his grave.

The book of Isaiah says: “Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness.”

That is exactly what we see here, this ideology is our enemy, for it is the enemy of God and what is right.

Understand this fact, they want you out of the way, just like they wanted Charlie out of the way. Why?

Because you believe in objective truth?

Because you believe a woman doesn’t have a penis?

Because you believe that 5 year olds shouldn’t be told they were born in the wrong body?

Because you believe that a baby in the womb isn’t just a clump of cells?

Because you believe that man cannot change the weather?

Because you believe that the Government is not God.

Charlie Kirk speaking to thousands.

Let me be clear if these radicals had the opportunity, the means, and knew they could get away with it, they would do to you what they did to Charlie Kirk. This is not an exaggeration, they have shown their face.

We once believed in dialogue, in some shared sense of humanity. That illusion is over.

When one side celebrates murder, the talking has ended.

Charlie was once asked why he did what he did, why he put himself into positions of great harm, why he went onto these college campuses to try and speak to the next generation.

He answered: “When people stop talking, that’s when you get violence. That’s when civil war happens, because you start to think the other side is so evil, and they lose their humanity.”

Charlie never wanted violence, he never called for it. He understood that violence destroys while speech creates. His mission was to talk, to debate, to reason even when those who opposed him screamed, shouted, and threatened. He believed that through words, hearts could be moved and minds could be changed. He placed faith in the power of speech.

Charlie and Erika Kirk with their children.

Charlie grew up in the suburbs of Chicago, the son of hardworking parents who instilled in him a love for conservative values. At just 18 years old while most of his peers were preoccupied with teenage distractions Charlie was already thinking about how to defend freedom. He founded Turning Point USA from nothing. Just a vision, a few leaflets, and boundless determination. From humble beginnings he built one of the largest and most influential conservative youth organisations in the world.

His success was not the product of privilege or luck. It was born of preparation, humility, and a willingness to listen. He listened to his audience, he listened to his critics, and he listened to the truths of history and Scripture. He didn’t run from confrontation he leaned into it with words, armed only with conviction and reason. That is how at such a young age he rose to national prominence, because he boldly believed that speech, not silence, was the path forward.

Well, they killed him for it.

We know what is coming next, unrest. We see it in the UK, Europe and in America, where radical Left wing extremism is accelerating in horrifying ways.

Radical Left ANTIFA.

A sniper opened fire on an ICE field office in Dallas, killing and wounding. Investigators found anti-ICE messaging associated with the attack, and Homeland Security has warned of the serious threat to ICE officers and facilities nationwide.

Days after that targeted attack, hundreds of rioters gathered outside an ICE processing centre in Illinois, chanting at staff and escalating confrontations. They chanted “Arrest ICE, Shoot ICE”!

We have also seen places of worship become targets. A brutal attack on a church in Grand Blanc, Michigan where a gunman drove into a chapel, set the building alight and opened fire, it left the congregation grieving and now the FBI is leading a major federal inquiry.

And let us not forget the Annunciation Church and School in Minneapolis , children killed, scores wounded, the attack is being investigated as domestic terrorism and a hate crime.

The murder of Iryna Zarutska is another brazen example of failure to protect the innocent when Left wing policies let dangerous individuals cycle through the system.

Charlie and Erika Kirk with their children.

And let’s not forget the two attempts on President Donald Trump’s life by the radical Left.

This is the reality, radical left wing extremism, violent, organised and animated by ideological hatred is on the rise. It is not an exaggeration to call it an emergency. Where radical rhetoric festers, domestic terrorism follows.

We see elected officials and influential public figures use dehumanising language, calling their political opponents, Cookers, Nazis, Fascists and Far right. That rhetoric has consequences.

Social media posts that rail against individuals and institutions, and that paint certain public servants as enemies, help create the conditions in which assassination and terror feel legitimate to a deranged minority.

President Trump and the Federal Government have responded by naming ANTIFA as a domestic terrorist threat and are moving to dismantle networks that plan and carry out domestic terror.

President Trump and Charlie Kirks wife Erika Kirk.

Make no mistake the response must be lawful, robust, and immediate.

We will not trade liberty for cowardice, we will not accept a society where the only language that matters is the mob.

To those who cheer murder history will remember your depravity, to those who mourn Charlie, and every other victim of Left wing domestic terrorism, let that grief harden into lawful resolve.

Here is the urgent blunt truth for Australians listening today, where America goes Australia follows. Ideas, fashion, rhetoric and movements travel across the Pacific faster than ever. We are only some years behind. ANTIFA and radical left networks already stage protests and violent disturbances in our cities, we have seen them hold Melbourne’s streets hostage for years. If we do not act now, we will be importing that terror to our shores.

Australia must not wait, we must act while we still can and formally recognise Far Left extremist networks as domestic terrorists where the legal threshold is met, strengthen protections for our law enforcement and vulnerable institutions, and prosecute those who plan, fund and carry out terror. Designating ANTIFA style groups as terrorist entities, where supported by evidence and lawful process, is an option we should urgently examine.

History suggests that division this deep cannot be healed by slogans, hashtags, or empty gestures, that we are well past the point of reconciliation. The mood of the nation is changing.

I for one will not beg for reconciliation. I will not plead to reopen dialogue and I will not call for unity with people who celebrate murder. That time has passed.

The radicals have crossed a line that cannot be uncrossed. There is only one way forward, the complete dismantling of this evil ideology. You do not negotiate with evil. You do not compromise with it.

As the Holy Bible tells us we must put on the whole armour of God, so that we can stand against evil. To put it more simply and to quote President Trump we must, Fight. Fight. Fight.

These radical extremists are not just a political nuisance, they are an existential threat to our country, our way of life and to our civilisation. They scream about tolerance and crawl through our institutions and our halls of power like the insects they are. All while having no tolerance for anyone that doesn’t subscribe to their world view.

But let us remember what Charlie Kirk’s life teaches us. We each have a role to play in the defence of truth. Not all of us will speak to thousands, not all of us will build movements or stand on stages. But every one of us can do a little bit of what Charlie did. We can talk to our neighbours, our friends, our co-workers, even those who disagree with us. We can debate, persuade, and reason. We can refuse to stay silent in the face of lies. If Charlie’s life shows us anything, it is that one voice lifted with courage can echo across a nation. And if each of us follows his example, speaking the truth with conviction, then together we can make our nations stronger, freer, and more united in truth.

We will not be silenced. We will not descend to the mob’s level. We will answer their cruelty with law, with faith, and with relentless courage. Courage is contagious. Be brave.

Charlie Kirk’s life must not be in vain, let his murder remind us of what we are fighting for, liberty, truth, civilisation itself.

Let our grief be transformed into action, lawful, decisive, unyielding action, to protect our people and our way of life.

May God comfort Charlie’s family, may he strengthen our hearts, and may Charlie’s memory inspire us to dismantle the darkness that would murder our civic order and our children’s future.

They have shown their face, now it is time for us to show ours.

God bless Charlie Kirk and his family and God bless Australia.

Senator Ralph Babet.

Senator for Victoria.

