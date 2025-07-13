The Financial Times reported on Saturday that Senior U.S. defence officials want clarity: Where does Australia stand if China invades Taiwan? It’s not a rhetorical question, it’s the defining question of our time. China’s sabre rattling over Taiwan is growing louder and the United States could be preparing for potential conflict and as a member of AUKUS we’re not spectators, we’re players. But instead of projecting resolve PM Albanese is flying to China to sip tea with Xi Jinping. Great timing Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, our relationship with President Trump appears to be on thin ice. The PM missed a golden opportunity at the G7 to engage with Trump, and our so called Ambassador to Washington, Kevin Rudd, isn’t helping. Rudd, the man who once called Trump a “traitor to the West,” is now supposed to represent us to Trump’s inner circle, you couldn’t script a worse farce if you tried.

Australia doesn’t have the luxury of strategic ambiguity. The Indo-Pacific is heating up, and dithering now could cost us dearly later. PM Albanese must come clean on where we stand on Taiwan, no more vague speeches or behind-the-scenes fence sitting. And while we’re at it, let’s replace Rudd with someone who hasn’t spent the last decade insulting the people we need to work with.

China might be our largest trading partner, but our values, our sovereignty, and our national security come first. If we forget that, we risk becoming a cautionary tale. Australia has always stood with its allies in times of crisis and that time is coming again. It’s not a moment for cowards or careerists. It’s a moment for clarity, conviction, and courage.

Leave a comment