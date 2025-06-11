When Nine journalist Lauren Tomasi was inadvertently struck by a rubber pellet (she’s fine) while reporting from the United States, Australia’s political and media class lost their collective minds. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was quick to label the incident “horrific” leaping into action by demanding answers from American officials. The Greens’ Senator Sarah Hanson-Young called for a full-blown diplomatic reprimand of President Trump. Nine CEO Matt Stanton demanded an LAPD probe. The journalists’ union, the MEAA, screamed “targeting”.

But where was this righteous fury when everyday Australians - including journalists - were shot with the exact same weapons by Victoria Police during the 2021 anti-lockdown protests in Melbourne? Nowhere. Silent. The contrast is glaring. It reeks of politically motivated selectivity.

Context Matters - But Not If You're Wearing The Wrong Colours

Let’s get something clear. The LA unrest happened because President Trump - yes, the man democratically elected on a law and order platform was doing what he promised: tackling illegal immigration, taking on gangs, human traffickers and rapists. His efforts saw the deployment of thousands of National Guard troops to help stabilise the situation. In that chaotic environment, Tomasi - reporting live - was accidentally hit by a rubber bullet.

This became an international incident, the media painted her as a helpless victim. Politicians and celebrities lined up to express their sympathies. But let’s not forget that during Melbourne’s lockdown protests, Australians peacefully waving their national flag and demanding their basic freedoms were set upon by their own police. Rubber bullets. Pepper spray. Tear gas. Many were injured, some permanently. Where was the prime minister’s outrage then? Where were the Greens? Where was the corporate media? Nowhere. And that silence speaks volumes.

Tomasi’s Own Words Show Her Double Standards

Let’s not pretend Tomasi herself was a neutral observer. In 2021, as lockdown protesters were being arrested and dragged through the streets, she tweeted mockingly:

“I must say, these accused 'protesters' are very meek and mild in their handcuffs.”

This was not a journalist sympathising with victims of police overreach. It was someone sneering at people standing up for their rights. But now, when the rubber bullet comes for her, we’re told the world must stop?

Australians Are Seeing Through The Spin

Social media has erupted. Australians are calling out the blatant hypocrisy.

@therealrukshan: “The Greens urge Albanese to contact Trump… but I don’t recall their protest when Victoria Police shot innocent Australians during COVID protests.”

@patchworkOzzie: “No empathy when Aussies were shot at home.”

@grazinggoat66: “MSM & Hanson-Young tut-tut about Tomasi, but where’s the outrage for Victoria Police?”

@BigDog_USA: “She didn’t show sympathy for Melbourne protesters waving Australian flags.”

Tomasi is no longer just a journalist; she’s a symbol of media hypocrisy. The fact that Albanese claimed she was wearing a clearly visible press helmet - which doesn’t appear in any footage - only adds to the farce.

The Bottom Line: Political Agendas Trump Public Justice

This whole episode exposes a disturbing truth. Our political and media elites are more concerned with scoring points against Trump than standing up for Australians. When the rubber bullets flew in LA, it was a crisis. When they flew in Melbourne, it was not.

The media labelled our own protesters as “far right extremists”, which somehow made it okay for them to be shot at. No one was held accountable. No major investigation. No headlines. Just silence.

It’s time we stop tolerating this double standard. Our leaders must be held to the same standard of justice, whether the incident occurs in Los Angeles or Lygon Street. If journalists deserve protection overseas, they damn well deserve it at home. And so do the everyday Australians they mock.

Media like 9News, where Tomasi once worked, frequently portrayed protesters negatively, with Tomasi herself criticising them on X in July 2021: “I must say, these accused 'protesters' are very meek and mild in their handcuffs”

Australian X users have seized on this hypocrisy. @therealrukshan posted on June 9: “The Greens urge Albanese to contact Trump… but I don’t recall their protest when Victoria Police shot innocent Australians during COVID protests.” @grazinggoat66 added, “MSM & Hanson-Young tut-tut about Tomasi, but where’s the outrage for Victoria Police?” @BigDog_USA highlighted Tomasi’s past mockery, noting, “She didn’t show sympathy for Melbourne protesters waving Australian flags.” @patchworkOzzie lamented, “No empathy when Aussies were shot at home.”

The international spotlight on Tomasi contrasts with the buried domestic narrative, suggesting that empathy hinges on geography or political convenience. This double standard reflects deep political and media biases. The Greens’ anti-Trump stance amplifies their response to the LA incident, while domestic protesters in Australia were labeled “far-right” justifying police action. Not surprisingly, Prime Minister Albanese even made bizarre claims that Tomasi was easily identifiable with a press helmet, which is not visible in any footage of the incident.

The controversy reveals a troubling rift: Australia’s leaders and media prioritise their own political biases over addressing similar incidents domestically. As trust erodes, the question lingers -will this hypocrisy be addressed, or will it further polarise an already divided nation?

Share