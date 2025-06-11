Let's Talk About It

toni bowyer
8d

Looking forward to Albos oval office meeting. "Lights down".

Philip Adams
Jun 11

The big issue is that Trump represents Western values and the leftists and religious haters of the West will do everything to attack him. That is why the lefties used Trump's election to affect the outcome of the Australian election and equated the liberal side of politics with Trump. It seems that Australians decided that they hated Trump and anyone that they could like to him.

