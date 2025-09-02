Let's Talk About It

Let's Talk About It

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Lucas's avatar
David Lucas
1d

There is no "failed" multicultural experiment,or accidental import of undesirables! It was "all" pre planned decades ago to remove white western culture from europe !their words....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
Don's avatar
Don
1d

I had the misfortune to be in Melbourne today for the first time in 10 years. It is not the Melbourne I grew up in and is no longer the vibrant city crowded with shoppers and office workers as it was a decade ago and in the decades before that. It feels dead.

And I may as well have been in Beijing. If any nutbags or whack jobs suggests that observation is racist, and they probably will, more fool them.

The population replacement looks almost complete.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
74 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Senator Babet
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture