QUICK READ - THE ARTICLE IN DOT POINT FORM.

Riots in the UK were inevitable , decades of reckless mass immigration and failed multiculturalism have created parallel societies with no shared values or responsibilities.

Globalist leaders like Keir Starmer prioritise Davos elites over their own people, deliberately eroding nationhood in pursuit of a borderless world.

Mass immigration is being weaponised as a tool to weaken Western civilisation by dismantling culture, history, religion, and national loyalty.

Australia faces the same dangers as Albanese continues the multicultural experiment that divides society and undermines national identity.

The solution lies in conservative values, putting the nation first, demanding integration, and rejecting globalist agendas from institutions like the UN, WHO, and WEF.

The United Kingdom is on fire with riots breaking out across the country, and it brings me no joy to say that many of us predicted this exact situation.

When leaders like Keir Starmer are more intent on representing globalist special interests than those of their own nation, disaster is inevitable.

The political elite – who prefer sucking the teat of their wealthy colleagues in Davos than representing the people who elected them – have gorged themselves on unchecked mass migration.

They have recklessly imported huge numbers of people from cultures completely unaligned from their own, while handing out all sorts of welfare benefits and expecting nothing in return.

This failed multicultural policy has done nothing but create parallel societies where people live in the UK but are not part of the UK. Migrants are invited to enjoy all the benefits without sharing any of the values, duties, cares, or responsibilities of their host nation.

UK Police take down English flags.

Over many decades this disastrous policy has created increasing civil unrest as these parallel societies drift further and further apart.

The riots we are now seeing were entirely predictable.

To be clear, I am not against immigration. I came to Australia with my parents as an immigrant.

But, to strengthen a nation, immigration must be sustainable and targeted at nations where the people arriving on our shores come with similar, if not the same values.

And the people who arrive here should arrive with a desire to integrate into our way of life. Indeed, there should be an expectation that they do.

It is not racist to insist on this. It is common sense.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is not short of common sense – he knows exactly what he is doing by ignoring wisdom and persisting with this maddening policy of mass, unfettered immigration.

Imagine being arrested for cartoons on social media!

Starmer is one of those Western leaders, far too prevalent these days, who subscribes to a globalist vision that requires the destruction of the nation state through mass immigration.

He told a journalist he would rather work with the globalist folk in Davos than with his democratically elected colleagues in the British Parliament because at Davos he could get more done.

Indeed. It’s amazing how much you can get ‘done’ without the constraints of the will of the people.

When Western leaders complain that democracy is cumbersome and an impediment to their dreams, we should be very, very concerned.

The wet dream of globalists like Starmer is to destroy the nation state so that nothing stands between them and unfettered power.

You cannot rule the world when people have local allegiances. Citizens have a habit of fighting for nations they like. So, if you are to rule the globe, you must first destroy everything citizens might want to fight for – their culture, their religion, their history, their customs, their architecture.

If you make a man’s country unrecognisable, he will no longer feel any need to sacrifice for it and will no longer fight for it. Then it is yours. That is their plan. And only when they achieve that can they introduce their global currency and global religion and global government.

The rape gang problem persists.

Mass immigration is a tool of destruction being used by globalists to gain power.

Sadly, our own Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is no different to other globalist wannabes.

He is a divider in chief.

To be honest, I’m not even sure he realises what he is doing or what he is part of.

Albanese, who has never been a leader, likely does the bidding of those in the shadows who direct his steps and then reward him with the promise of more time in the Lodge.

Globalists destroy our nation using pawns like Albanese who is so busy enjoying the gentle strokes to his ego that he is seemingly unaware of the mess he is creating. Meanwhile, you and I lose everything we love.

The sad fact is that Peter Dutton will be no different. In Western nations we enjoy only the illusion of choice. Liberal? Labor? Aside from cosmetics, what’s the real difference?

Whereas previously we had migrants coming to Australia who shared our values and broadly believed the same things, we now have migrants arriving on our shores who not only do not share our values, but who in some cases actively oppose our values.

All of this can be traced back to the Whitlam Labor government which adopted multiculturalism as official policy – admitting people from cultures at odds with ours and promising they would be free to persist with their counterculture once they got here.

The eventual result – as is obvious by now – is that enclaves began to form. And worse, certain groups became contemptuous of Australian culture and values while demanding respect for their own.

The first responsibility of a father is to his children. The first responsibility of a General is to his soldiers. And the first responsibility of a national leader is to his people.

Albanese, Starmer, and their ilk spit on this solemn duty. Like a father who buys bread for his neighbour’s children while watching his own starve, these leaders put everyone but their own nation first.

Draconian hate speech laws target freedom of speech.

You don’t have to be Nostradamus to watch what is happening in the UK and predict that the same trouble is inevitable here.

I could nominate entire suburbs in Sydney or in Melbourne where you can walk down the street and well imagine you are in a foreign country – parallel societies that are tinderboxes waiting to explode.

It is not racist to call out what his happening and to demand a change of course. If you love your nation, as I do, it is your solemn duty.

The only way we save our country is to return to conservative, right-leaning values.

Progressive leftism, with its allegiance to global institutions like the WHO, the UN and the WEF will be the ruin of us.

I’m not saying we should not co-operate globally, but if our political elites are not putting Australia first, then they are failing in their job.

If Australia is not strong first, we are unable to help anybody else.

Putting this nation first is the only way to ensure that we have a country strong enough to help the many needy people around the world.

If only our political class had the intellectual honesty to recognise this and the moral courage to say it.

Senator Babet.

United Australia Party.

Leave a comment