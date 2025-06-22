The veil of deniability has lifted. The United States has bombed Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan, this could be the opening act of another bloody, avoidable quagmire in the Middle East and once again Australia is at risk of being dragged into a war that is not ours.

The Roots of Hostility

Iran’s hostility toward the West was not inevitable. In 1953 the CIA and MI6 orchestrated a coup to overthrow Iran’s democratically elected Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh after he nationalised Iran’s oil industry challenging Western economic interests. Unable to tolerate an independent Iran managing its own resources, the West installed Mohammad Reza Pahlavi (the Shah) a Western backed autocrat whose regime ruled through fear, repression and the brutal SAVAK secret police.

This sparked deep resentment culminating in the 1979 Iranian Revolution when the Iranian people overthrew the Shah. But instead of supporting a sovereign Iran, Western powers left a vacuum that was filled by radical clerics led by Ayatollah Khomeini. The Islamic Republic emerged not in spite of Western policy but because of it. We helped create the very regime we now seek to challenge.

Sanctions, Isolation, And Blowback

Since then the United States and its allies have imposed crushing sanctions on Iran, aiming to isolate the country economically and force regime change. These measures have failed to topple the government but they have succeeded in causing immense civilian suffering, fuelling more anti Western sentiment and entrenching authoritarianism. A prosperous open Iran engaged in global trade, reform and diplomacy was never given a fair chance to emerge.

This is classic “blowback” the CIA term for unintended consequences of foreign meddling. Our policies created the conditions for radicalisation and sanctions have not brought peace, they have deepened division and despair.

A Different Path is Possible

Iran’s current condition is in part the result of our own actions, to chart a path toward lasting peace we must break this cycle. That means:

Ending sanctions that harm civilians

Ceasing covert interference and proxy manipulation

Choosing dialogue over dominance

Embracing diplomacy over destruction

Integrating Iran into the global community is slow, difficult and imperfect, but it is far more effective than repeating the same failed strategies. War is not the answer. Respect and trade are.

Realpolitik And The Emerging Bloc

To be fair Iran is no longer just a regional power. It has become a key player in the rising Russia-China axis. It arms Russia in Ukraine, fuels Chinese ambitions and bankrolls Hezbollah. Some Western policymakers argue that confronting Iran is necessary not merely for Israel’s sake, but to disrupt a growing anti-Western coalition.

From that perspective military strikes are framed as preemptive containment, a grim realpolitik effort to preserve Western hegemony against a rising challenger.

But even then containment does not demand perpetual war, real strategic thinking calls for restraint, dialogue and long term vision not escalation and violence.

Australia Must Choose Sovereignty

Australia must not blindly follow America into another conflict.

We’re going to be told by the legacy media that this is about defending democracy. Don’t be fooled. It’s ultimately about power - Israeli and American power - exerted through military force and proxy wars. Yes we are U.S allies. But alliance does not mean obedience. We must have the courage to say: this is not our war.

Australia must reclaim its foreign policy. We must not serve as Israel’s enforcer or America’s junior partner in another failed intervention. The false binary - war or weakness - must be rejected.

Leave a comment