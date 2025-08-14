The Victorian Education Department is teaching five year olds - children barely old enough to dress themselves - that their body parts might not match their gender and that boys can be girls if they simply declare it.

This is not “inclusion.”

This is not “respect.”

This is state sanctioned child abuse, driven by psychopaths and demons who don’t see your children as precious lives to protect, but as malleable clay for their sick social experiments.

The people running our schools are not misguided, they are malevolent.

They want to confuse your children, undermine your authority, and push your sons and daughters down a conveyor belt toward irreversible medical interventions.

The Victorian State Government has declared war on reality, on biology, and on the family.

This is grooming in plain sight.

Victorian parents must act now.

Pull your children out of public schools. Homeschool them. Find a private school with a spine. Do whatever it takes to get them out of the clutches of these ideological predators.

The people running the Victorian Education Department are not educators. They are destroyers.

And the only way to protect your children is to keep them as far away as possible from the Victorian public school system.

Senator Babet.

Senator for Victoria.