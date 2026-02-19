Let's Talk About It

Let's Talk About It

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Overtheblues's avatar
Overtheblues
4h

I don't agree with the Jews being called a 'race' at all. They say they are semitic, but actually most of them have Eastern Caucasian ethnicity, and generally speaking they are a very 'mixed bag. Judaism is a religion, and Brandan correctly identified that IF the members of any group, be it a race or a religion, are put above everyone else and 'special' consideration is given to them - they WILL grow into a monster that threatens everyone else's rights. It doesn't matter which group it is, it is a simple matter of human psychology. Try doing it with your kids - make one the favourite who can do no wrong - and see how that turns out. The current Israeli regime has become the 'spoiled child that can do no wrong' - and it has, predictably, become a monster on the World stage. Brandan should have known that this particular group has this protected 'special' status and that no political analysis of their country's deplorable behaviour is currently permitted. Those of us who still have some brain cells functioning hope that history will correct this blind spot in time (sooner rather than later before all the Palestinians, Syrians, Yemenis and Iranians have been wiped out) and we will look back on it as a dark period just as we look back on other dark periods that took place in recent times. One thing is certain, the World cannot continue on its current path without destroying what is left of Western Civilisation as well as most of the Middle East, so let's hope that some sanity prevails very soon.

Reply
Share
1 reply
David Glynn's avatar
David Glynn
3h

Spot on senator. Just an idea would it be poosible to introduce a 1 page bill to the senate simply saying all speech shall remain free, apart from direct calls for violence, or speech intended to put someone in danger (telling a blind person the roads clear when it's not).

At least then every single senator will be forced to say on the record if speech should be free or policed

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Senator Babet · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture