Let's Talk About It

Let's Talk About It

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Jay Nauss's avatar
Jay Nauss
3d

WOW! Senator Babet hit the nail square on the head. I'm surprised that Ralph said the things he did in this post out. It takes courage to say what he did, and I don't know any other member of Parliament who would have said it like he has. The Law of the Lord is perfect, and if we were following Biblical laws Australia would be rightly governed, and freest nation on earth. I wish there were more like Senator Babet, but unfortunately they are missing in action. Moses, through the Almighty gave us the perfect Laws to governor any nation. If we don't return to those perfect Laws we will continue to go further down the road of no return, and more evils will stalk the land and instead of being blessed the curses will mount up on high like eagles in the sky.

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Sandi Adamson's avatar
Sandi Adamson
3d

So beautifully said Senator! I agree 100% and I stand with you! May God bless you mightily!

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