The biggest lie you’ve ever been told is that you’re free.

In the old days, slavery was at least honest. You could see the chains, and you knew who owned you.

Today slavery is just as real but disguised, so that most don’t even know they’re in chains.

The World Economic Forum famously promised us the future:

“You will own nothing and be happy.”

Look around, it’s already here. Think about it.

The next generation won’t own homes, they’ll rent forever.

You don’t own your car, you lease it.

You don’t own the movies or music you consume, you rent access through subscriptions.

You don’t own your money, it’s digital credit that can vanish with a policy change.

You don’t own your phone, you’re on a contract.

You don’t own your software, it’s all cloud based, licensed, never yours.

You don’t own your social media accounts, one algorithmic strike and you’re gone.

You don’t even own your privacy, it’s traded for convenience and so-called “free” services.

You don’t own ANYTHING. And YOU ARE HAPPY.

Ownership was once freedom now everything is leased, licensed, streamed and revoked at the click of a corporate mouse.

And here’s the genius of it, step out of line and the system doesn’t need to jail you, it just switches you off.

Instead of iron shackles, we wear invisible ones and debt is the modern overseer.

Whereas once the plantation owner once fed and clothed his slaves, now we must do that ourselves, and thank the system for the privilege.

Slavery never went away.

It was just modernised.

Senator Ralph Babet, Senator for Victoria, United Australia Party.

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