Let's Talk About It

Let's Talk About It

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Nyck Jeanes's avatar
Nyck Jeanes
1d

what about the new ATM and cash laws pretty silently being adopted today? just begin but won’t take long to really screw people up mostly older.

thanks for your voice

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Kathleen's avatar
Kathleen
1d

Your’ve nailed it again Senator Babet. The horror of it is they have more plans for us to have less freedom, if they can get away with it. But we’re on to them now and many of us are fighting back. Let’s keep speaking up!

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