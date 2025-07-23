Let's Talk About It

Jay Nauss
Jay Nauss
3d

Ralph, a great post out. This one is spot on the money . Yes, indeed the enemies of truth and the traditional Aussie way are going all out to cause civil strife of every sort. It's Marxism on steroids. More people need to be informed of what's going on in society. It's a fact that the mainline political party's are silent on the social revolution that is taking place before our very eyes. Truth has fallen in the street and equity cannot enter. Those who are involved with the tearing down of traditional Australia are unaware that after their usefulness has ended they will be thrown aside like a dirty rag. It's always been that way when those who spear hear social change for the benefit of the BIG end of town are but cannon fodder and useful idiots that are expendable in the eyes of those who want more and more control over the masses. Folks, it's time to awaken and smell the roses before it's too late.

LvK - Take Back Your Culture
3d

Have to say that my grandson goes to a private Catholic School and came home the other day telling us the Library and Science teachers were trashing Trump.

Now you may not like him, but ask urself why is a Librarian and Science teacher talking about Trump ?

Relevance ???

2 replies
