Pull your kids out of government schools. Do it TODAY! They are not being educated, they’re being indoctrinated into Marxism, racial division, and radical gender ideology.

If you cannot homeschool your children, then at the very least, scrutinise the curriculum.

Know exactly what you’re kids are being taught and who’s teaching them. Because here’s the truth - the classroom has become the battleground for your child’s mind and it’s a battle you cannot afford to lose.

School kids take part in climate change protests.

Our education system has replaced reading, writing and arithmetic with the left’s holy trinity of race, gender and climate guilt.

Kids are being taught they’re not Australians but “global citizens.”

It sounds fluffy, right? Until you realise it’s code for dismantling the nation state and destroying the very idea of borders, loyalty and national pride. Once that’s gone, everything else falls.

Victorian State Government promotes Drag Queen Story time for kids.

Kids are being taught to devalue family. Some schools now refuse to celebrate Mother’s Day and Father’s Day. Why? Because “some children might feel left out.”

It’s nonsense. This is about erasing the family unit which is the last defence between your children and the state.

Kids are being taught to hate each other.

White kids are told they’re oppressors. Non-white kids are told they’re victims.

School kids participate in Invasion Day Protests.

Everyone is divided. It’s textbook Marxism. Pit people against each other by race, then promise socialism as the solution. It’s sick.

And as if that wasn’t enough, drag queens and explicit sexual content are being brought into schools under the banner of “inclusion.”

Children are being confused, sexualised and lied to.

Girls are told they can become boys. Boys are told masculinity is toxic. And here’s the real kicker - they’re told not to have children at all. Because that would hurt the planet.

So let me say it plainly…

Protect your kids. Your bloodline. Your civilisation. You’re a conservative, so conserve.

Start by keeping your kids’ minds from being shredded by the woke cult that now passes for public education.

Socialism isn’t just pushed, it’s preached. Your kids are being prepared not for a life of independence, responsibility and pride but of guilt, confusion and dependency on the state.

Take responsibility. Pull them out. Push back. Reclaim your children before it’s too late.

Senator Ralph Babet.

United Australia Party.