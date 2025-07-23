They’re not teaching your kids, they’re brainwashing them!
How the classroom became the frontline in the war for your child’s mind and why parents must fight back.
Pull your kids out of government schools. Do it TODAY! They are not being educated, they’re being indoctrinated into Marxism, racial division, and radical gender ideology.
If you cannot homeschool your children, then at the very least, scrutinise the curriculum.
Know exactly what you’re kids are being taught and who’s teaching them. Because here’s the truth - the classroom has become the battleground for your child’s mind and it’s a battle you cannot afford to lose.
Our education system has replaced reading, writing and arithmetic with the left’s holy trinity of race, gender and climate guilt.
Kids are being taught they’re not Australians but “global citizens.”
It sounds fluffy, right? Until you realise it’s code for dismantling the nation state and destroying the very idea of borders, loyalty and national pride. Once that’s gone, everything else falls.
Kids are being taught to devalue family. Some schools now refuse to celebrate Mother’s Day and Father’s Day. Why? Because “some children might feel left out.”
It’s nonsense. This is about erasing the family unit which is the last defence between your children and the state.
Kids are being taught to hate each other.
White kids are told they’re oppressors. Non-white kids are told they’re victims.
Everyone is divided. It’s textbook Marxism. Pit people against each other by race, then promise socialism as the solution. It’s sick.
And as if that wasn’t enough, drag queens and explicit sexual content are being brought into schools under the banner of “inclusion.”
Children are being confused, sexualised and lied to.
Girls are told they can become boys. Boys are told masculinity is toxic. And here’s the real kicker - they’re told not to have children at all. Because that would hurt the planet.
So let me say it plainly…
Protect your kids. Your bloodline. Your civilisation. You’re a conservative, so conserve.
Start by keeping your kids’ minds from being shredded by the woke cult that now passes for public education.
Socialism isn’t just pushed, it’s preached. Your kids are being prepared not for a life of independence, responsibility and pride but of guilt, confusion and dependency on the state.
Take responsibility. Pull them out. Push back. Reclaim your children before it’s too late.
Senator Ralph Babet.
United Australia Party.
Ralph, a great post out. This one is spot on the money . Yes, indeed the enemies of truth and the traditional Aussie way are going all out to cause civil strife of every sort. It's Marxism on steroids. More people need to be informed of what's going on in society. It's a fact that the mainline political party's are silent on the social revolution that is taking place before our very eyes. Truth has fallen in the street and equity cannot enter. Those who are involved with the tearing down of traditional Australia are unaware that after their usefulness has ended they will be thrown aside like a dirty rag. It's always been that way when those who spear hear social change for the benefit of the BIG end of town are but cannon fodder and useful idiots that are expendable in the eyes of those who want more and more control over the masses. Folks, it's time to awaken and smell the roses before it's too late.
Have to say that my grandson goes to a private Catholic School and came home the other day telling us the Library and Science teachers were trashing Trump.
Now you may not like him, but ask urself why is a Librarian and Science teacher talking about Trump ?
Relevance ???