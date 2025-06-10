Former President Donald Trump has done what no Democrat would dare: send in the Marines to restore order in California, where so-called "protestors" have turned entire neighbourhoods into war zones.

These are not peaceful demonstrations, despite mainstream media protestations to the contrary.

Mostly peaceful fire…

When military aged men and women flood your streets waving foreign flags and pledging loyalty to the very nations they ‘fled,’ that’s not immigration, it’s invasion. You’d have to be a Democrat to believe otherwise.

When left wing locals aid them and help burn down their own cities, that’s not compassion it’s treason. These domestic terrorists should be treated as enemy combatants.

Of course, the left wing media is in meltdown. They’ve already begun clutching their pearls and crying about “militarisation” and “human rights.” But what about the rights of everyday Americans who want to walk down the street without fear, or watch their businesses go up in flames?

This isn’t about race or justice. It’s about power. It’s about an ideology that hates the West and wants to dismantle everything that made America and countries like Australia free and prosperous.

The radical left will destroy America if left unchecked, and don’t think this chaos will stay confined to the U.S. It’s only a matter of time before it spills onto Australian streets.

Leftism is a cancer without borders and without end. Trump is offering chemotherapy. The question is do the majority of Americans have the stomach for the cure? The election of Trump in November says they do. Trump has a mandate to remove all the illegal immigrants, gang bangers, traffickers, rapists and murderers from his country and that is what he is doing. Neither California Governor Gavin Newsom, or lefty activists (but I repeat myself) should be allowed to thwart his mandate.