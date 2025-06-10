Trump vs. California’s Anarchy: The Battle to Save America.
Only strength not slogans can restore order. Trump’s intervention is not militarisation. It’s salvation.
Former President Donald Trump has done what no Democrat would dare: send in the Marines to restore order in California, where so-called "protestors" have turned entire neighbourhoods into war zones.
These are not peaceful demonstrations, despite mainstream media protestations to the contrary.
When military aged men and women flood your streets waving foreign flags and pledging loyalty to the very nations they ‘fled,’ that’s not immigration, it’s invasion. You’d have to be a Democrat to believe otherwise.
When left wing locals aid them and help burn down their own cities, that’s not compassion it’s treason. These domestic terrorists should be treated as enemy combatants.
Of course, the left wing media is in meltdown. They’ve already begun clutching their pearls and crying about “militarisation” and “human rights.” But what about the rights of everyday Americans who want to walk down the street without fear, or watch their businesses go up in flames?
This isn’t about race or justice. It’s about power. It’s about an ideology that hates the West and wants to dismantle everything that made America and countries like Australia free and prosperous.
The radical left will destroy America if left unchecked, and don’t think this chaos will stay confined to the U.S. It’s only a matter of time before it spills onto Australian streets.
Leftism is a cancer without borders and without end. Trump is offering chemotherapy. The question is do the majority of Americans have the stomach for the cure? The election of Trump in November says they do. Trump has a mandate to remove all the illegal immigrants, gang bangers, traffickers, rapists and murderers from his country and that is what he is doing. Neither California Governor Gavin Newsom, or lefty activists (but I repeat myself) should be allowed to thwart his mandate.
Leftism is a cancer.. Correct. I’ve seen it destroy the minds of My friends and even family members. They get caught up on its superficial pseudo moral ideas, that unless thought of carefully and properly, hijack a need to feel morally correct on “big ideas” like saving the poor koala bear, saving the planet, or caring for the “refugee” that turns up illegally seeking sanctuary from oppression.
Most vulnerable are low resolution mostly unsolvable issues that the leftist takes the moral high ground on without engaging in coherent rational debate on the topic. Instead, if something challenges them like the idea of multiculturalism being nothing more than politicised moral relativism, they will immediately accuse you of being racist due to an absence of understanding the difference between race and culture.
The irony, here is that these people are supposedly educated, mostly from universities and our institutions, from school teachers to village idiots to MOST of our POLITICAL CLASS. SUPREME ARROGANCE develops from WILLFUL IGNORANCE needed to support idiotic ideas and policies. And there is no shortage of this in Australia. The media fan the flames and the school teachers entrench historical falsities in the minds of our children creating a new generation of misinformed and destructive individuals bent on change for the sake of change, totally oblivious to the foundations of civilisation, its self. If they learn to hate their forefathers, their history,their sex, each other and even their own skin colour, all the better for the leftist agenda of deconstruction of western judeo Christian based civilisation.
Promoted by the corrupted media and Idiotic Policies of our governments that has been hijacked by a pseudo moral position, this cancer is turning full blown while the average Aussie continues to fight in vain, putting up with oppressive rules, regulations overtaxation all in a vain attempt at creating a good life for themselves and their children.
Each election cycle. They turn up to the polling booth‘s thinking that they can’t make any difference, and all politicians are the same and they may as well vote for the one that cares for the refugee or he koala because at least they have got a heart.
Well people in Australia need to wake the hell up and realise that there is a difference between a heart and a brain and voting with our hearts is handing over the faculty of morality to Supreme Arrogance in government that DO NOT HAVE AUSTRALIANS BEST INTERESTS in their agenda.
Once you see the damage this causes you can see how morally perverted these people really are. And the damage they are causing to this country. How long will it take before the Rational Australian takes back their Country from the grip of the evil ideology of the leftist ?
A good place to start is take down that ridiculous aboriginal flag from all of our institutions, as it is nothing more than a racist symbol of division. It has no place in this country. Call out the lie of man-made climate change, the biggest hoax in human history, and expunge it from all of our policies. Leave the UN and ALL of its corrupted factions. That would be a good place to start.
Gotta fight fire with fire 🔥