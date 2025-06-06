Elon Musk and President Donald Trump are going head to head over the “Big Beautiful Bill” in a very public tit for tat on social media. Trump threatened to axe SpaceX contracts while Elon fired back claiming Trump wouldn’t have won in 2024 without his support. It’s a fiery exchange but not unexpected!

Let’s be honest President Trump and Musk are like two alpha personalities sharing an apartment, eventually they’re going to clash! But they’re also both highly pragmatic men and history shows that when the mission matters they will realign. This feud? Likely just turbulence before takeoff.

President Donald J. Trump and Elon Musk.

President Trump’s past shows a pattern, a dramatic fallout followed by a strategic reconciliation. Remember Steve Bannon? President Trump ousted him in 2017, called him “Sloppy Steve” and Bannon hit back. But by 2020, they’d made peace. Same with Vice President JD Vance, who once likened Trump to “America’s Hitler.” Trump dismissed him as a “nobody,” but later endorsed him for Senate and brought him on as his running mate and today he is Trumps VP!

As for Elon his frustration is understandable. He approached government like a business, he expected rapid pivots and lean efficiency but politics is a grind it’s slow, filled with bureaucracy, and often takes decades to enact real change. That can be maddening for someone used to launching rockets in months!

Still, both men love America, both want to fix the system and both know the world is better off when they’re aligned. This spat may be loud, but don’t be surprised when they shake hands again, focused, united, and back on mission.