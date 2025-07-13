Let's Talk About It

Richard Carey
How about the hate they engendered towards those that wanted a choice and bodily autonomy? I forget how many times death and illness was wished upon us, even stooping as low to allow wee Dazelle, a child! to Die because she refused Satan's syringe, most australians are such fucking hypocrites, clapping as Andrews nazi stormtroopers enjoyed shooting peaceful protesters at the Shrine, a holy place for my dead brothers in arms.

This nation is a cesspool of cowardice and sycophants.....

Sergeant Instructor Army Physical Training Corps, Royal Army Medical Corps, knowing what I now see, I would never put myself in harms way for Australia again, two decades of service pissed against their evil wall.

And they murdered my precious son Harrison Carey, massive hemorrhagic stroke after two poison jabs.

NEVER FORGIVE, NEVER FORGET , ANZAC IS COMPLETE AND UTTER BOLLOX

Cas Brook
1d

Totally agree but can't understand why the majority of Australians are blind to this.

51 more comments...

