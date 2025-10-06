QUICK READ - THE ARTICLE IN DOT POINT FORM.

The U.S. election was a clear rejection of the global progressive establishment - government, media, and Big Tech - whose credibility has collapsed across Western democracies.

Voters are rebelling against leaders like Anthony Albanese, Keir Starmer, and Kamala Harris, who make grand promises yet deliver only higher costs, division, and cultural decay.

In Australia, everyday essentials such as food, energy, and housing have surged under Albanese despite his pledges to lower living costs.

The UK under Keir Starmer faces social unrest, race riots, and institutional cover-ups of child abuse - all symptoms of failed multiculturalism ignored by an elitist government - Australia is following in those footsteps.

The West needs honest, principled leaders like President Donald Trump who speak plainly, defend national values, and can reverse the moral and political decline of progressive rule.

The US election result was a repudiation of the establishment - by which I mean progressive government, media and big tech. People don't trust the old institutions anymore, and rightly so. The landslide we saw in the United States will be repeated in Western nations right around the world because Western nations are all suffering from the same malaise. Whether it's Prime Minister Albanese here in Australia or Keir Starmer in the UK or 'Cackling' Kamala in the United States, people are sick to death of being led by those whose promises seem to bring nothing but devastation.

Our PM came to office promising that he would reduce costs, only to oversee price rises on every front. Food, health, electricity, gas, rent, housing - it's all up. Do I need to continue? Probably not. You know what I'm talking about.

But it's arguably worse in the UK. British PM Keir Starmer snuck into office pretending to be a bland, predictable leader, only to oversee a country being torn apart by race riots and the revelation that the mass rape of children is actively being covered up to protect the failure of multiculturalism. Starmer ignores the genuine concerns of Brits, dismissing those who stand against him as right-wing thugs.

Meanwhile he kowtows to the people who do not share Western values. It's a recipe for disaster. And if you dare speak against his disastrous policies - much as happened here during the Voice referendum - you are deemed to be the problem.

Kamala Harris, prior to her demise in early November, completed this trifecta of promise breaking politicians leading their countries to ruin. She made an artform of telling the public whatever they wanted to hear in a shameless bid to sneak into the White House. Had she succeeded. she would have spent four years dividing Americans - just as Biden and Obama had done before her.

The Western world is in desperate trouble right now because it is led by leaders with forked tongues and duplicitous agendas. We need to support straight talking politicians who say what they mean and who mean what they say in order to fix all of our nations before it's too late. Donald Trump is such a man. And it is my great hope that his election precipitates the downfall of progressivism around the world. You can be sure that I will continue to speak the truth, no matter how unpopular or how costly, until once again we are able to call Australia - as we used to - The Lucky Country.

Senator Babet.

Senator for Victoria.

