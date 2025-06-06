Today Russia launched a fresh assault on Ukraine with President Putin reportedly calling former U.S. President Donald Trump to declare intentions of retaliation following recent drone strikes on a Russian airfield. Alarming allegations have surfaced suggesting possible Western involvement in the attack an accusation that if true risks dragging the West even deeper into a war with nuclear stakes. This is not just another chapter in a regional conflict. This is a dangerous escalation with global consequences, we are inching ever closer to the unthinkable, World War 3.

While the Western media obsess over the latest social media spat between President Trump and Elon Musk treating politics like a sideshow circus they ignore the real crisis unfolding before our eyes. This is not the time for gossip or distraction. We are looking down the barrel of a potential escalation with a nuclear armed superpower.

This is not about choosing sides it’s about survival. The West must stop fuelling this conflict with weapons, rhetoric, and covert operations. The time for political posturing is over. The time for peace, diplomacy, and de-escalation is now.

There are no winners in nuclear war, only ashes and we must act before it’s too late.