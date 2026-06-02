Let's Talk About It

Let's Talk About It

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Rae Bewsher's avatar
Rae Bewsher
1d

Everything I thought. The police officers should be charged. That is the only thing that will wake people up, including the very people who are supposed to be protecting us, the police.

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Don Ferguson's avatar
Don Ferguson
1d

Same goes for all those girls and women being raped.

Nothing.

And nothing will happen unless the people take a stand.

Population replacement is a real thing. And white peoples are the ones being wiped out.

Invasion by invitation continues unabated and has an end goal.

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