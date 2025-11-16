Don’t feel like reading? I recorded this article and uploaded the video to YouTube, click to watch instead.

QUICK READ, THE ARTICLE IN 5 DOT POINTS

Ukraine’s modern identity is recent, historically tied to Russia, and Western narratives ignore this long standing connection while portraying the conflict in simplistic “Ukraine good, Russia bad” terms

NATO broke their promise not to expand eastward

Policies from the Western backed Kyiv government - such as banning the Russian language and attacking Donbass - sparked resistance, leading Crimea to vote overwhelmingly to rejoin Russia and prompting Putin to intervene to stop perceived ethnic Russian persecution

Zelensky is a globalist puppet, pursuing NATO membership, provoking Russia, rejecting peace, and enabling a war that enriches elites while sacrificing ordinary people

Donald Trump stands for peace, while Western leaders and Zelensky push the world toward a wider war driven by globalist ambitions such as weakening Russia, expanding NATO, and exploiting Ukraine’s resources

Not that long ago, Volodymir Zelensky was exposed on the world stage in what will go down as one of the most historic press conferences, ever.

Sitting in the Oval Office, all the Ukrainian President needed to do was smile for the cameras and sign the deal.

This deal offered by President Trump would have provided security for his war torn country and helped to kick start their economic recovery.

But instead he chose to act in a disrespectful manner, roll his eyes, cross his arms, openly criticise the US and interrupt the President multiple times, he acted like a petulant child. It has also been alleged that he called JD Vance a “bitch” under his breath.

Despite what you may have seen in the legacy media at the time, this was a display of exactly what not to do if you’re going to a foreign country to demand money to continue bloodshed and death in an unwinnable war.

Faced with a war he could not win; he demanded the U.S provide billions more so that he could continue losing.

But Trump is not Biden and Trump is certainly not an idiot, he has no desire to continue throwing billions of taxpayer dollars into a losing venture. Nor does he want to drag humanity into World War Three.

President Trump offered a deal, the only deal on the table for peace at the time.

Trump is risking a lot in opposing the military industrial complex’s desire for forever war.

Zelensky looked a gift horse in the mouth. Not because he is stupid, but because he was put into power to provoke and to stubbornly continue a war of attrition against Russia.

Stay with me. When you understand the history of the Ukrainian conflict with Russia you realise it is not as simple as our political class would like to make it appear.

While Ukraine good, Russia bad is easy to digest, it doesn’t quite stack up against the facts.

People need to understand that Ukraine and Russia have a long history of being bound together. In fact, modern Ukraine is a relatively new invention. The region was, for the longest time, considered part of greater Russia.

The very name Ukraine means “borderland” by which is meant, the borderlands of Russia.

Western politicians and journalists ignore the fact that for most of its history, Ukraine was a key part of the Russian world.

And here’s where it gets interesting. The division between Ukraine and Russia was provoked, not by Russian aggression, but by Western interference.

The U.S and NATO had promised Mikhail Gorbachev (the former Soviet Union President) that they wouldn’t expand “one inch eastward.” That was a lie. NATO proceeded to swallow up Poland, the Baltic States, and much of Eastern Europe over coming decades, bringing its military presence right up to Russia’s borders.

After the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, Ukraine became independent, but the deep state in Washington decided to use Ukraine as a tool with which to weaken Russia.

If Ukraine could be pulled into NATO, the West would have a military presence right on Russia’s borders.

To no-one’s surprise, Putin made it clear that this would be unacceptable. It stands to reason, right? Would we want Chinese bases in Papua New Guinea or New Zealand, for instance?

But the West ignored Putin’s concerns and pushed ahead regardless. Washington poured billions of dollars into Ukraine with a view to bringing it into the Western sphere of influence.

But it went beyond that. In 2014 Washington helped to orchestrate a coup against the democratically elected Russia-aligned President Viktor Yanu-kovich. From that moment until now, the West has hand-picked Ukraine’s rulers.

And what have those Western-backed leaders done? Well, for starters, they banned the Russian language in official settings.

And that’s when Donbass and Crimea said enough.

It’s little wonder that almost 100% of those in Crimea rejected the Western-backed regime in Kiev and voted to rejoin Russia.

Kiev didn’t take kindly to rejection and instituted a brutal war that lasted eight years. Thousands of people died but there was not a peep in the Western media. These deaths were helpful to the West since they upheld the puppet government installed in Kiev.

Meanwhile, NATO was arming Ukraine to the teeth, and Kiev had amassed forces near the Donbass.

Putin was not going to stand by while the ethnic Russian people in Donbass were slaughtered for rejecting a pro-Western government in Kiev and so he moved to put a stop to it.

The West screamed that it was an “unprovoked invasion”. It was not. It was deliberately provoked.

And now it is overseen by an actor - how fitting - who was installed as President by Western political powers to further Western political agendas.

Now that same actor, Volodymir Zelensky, is doing the rounds of Europe, hoping that other nations will fund his ambitions to continue the bloodshed.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer sensed that this was his time for relevance.

With equally inconsequential French President Emmanuel Macron, Starmer promised troops he didn’t have and money he had not yet printed.

As of today, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said that he is also open to sending in the Australian military. He has already sent 1.5 billion dollars to Ukraine.

And for what? Europe cannot stand up to the might of Russia without the backing of the United States.

For decades the Europeans have assumed the U.S would come to their aide. And so rather than provide for their own defence, they have been busy with their globalist delusions. Now reality has struck them in the face.

If anything good comes out of this entire fiasco it will be that European countries realise they must provide for their own defence rather than assume on the good graces of the United States – a country they expect to solve every problem in the world and use like an ATM.

As for Zelensky, he has shown himself to be a fraud.

Offered the chance for peace, he chose instead to insult President Trump and Vice President Vance and then, later, declined to offer an apology.

It’s almost like Zelensky wants war. He was after all Installed by Western nations in a bid to provoke a war so that Russia could be weakened.

The decision to pursue NATO membership, despite the fact Putin warned such a move would provoke war.

The decision to stockpile weapons on the Russian border, to ban the Russian language in the Russian-speaking east of Ukraine – all actions designed to poke the bear.

At the end of the day Zelenskyy is a globalist puppet who is willing to let his country burn so he can rule over the ashes, the plan?

Destabilise Ukraine.

Drain Russian resources.

Push NATO to Russia’s borders.

Power, control and the sell off of Ukraine’s assets for cents on the dollar.

These globalists don’t care how many lives are lost. These people are pure evil.

Zelensky, a B-grade actor/comedian who played the role of a President in a Ukrainian TV show and then came from nowhere to suddenly become the actual President, has been well rewarded for his role.

And so there are many people – not least Zelensky himself, who seem to want an unending war.

A war that makes certain people rich, while everyday families lose their sons in a meat grinder.

A war that sacrifices a generation of young men for no better reason than to make evil men richer and to push globalist aspirations of control and power.

Donald Trump had brains to say enough. Enough of deep state bureaucrats, working from the shadows, engineering wars nobody can afford and that nobody wants.

Enough of mothers and fathers losing their sons in wars that were orchestrated, not to defend freedom but to achieve geo-political goals dreamed up in ivory towers.

But Zelensky has not had enough. And the leaders of Europe have not had enough either. They insist on going on.

They will drive Ukraine all the way to ruin while having the entire world teeter on the edge of World War Three.

That much became evident in that now infamous and extraordinary press conference.

Now the world knows. Trump does not stand for Russia or for Ukraine but for peace. And sadly, right now, he seems like the only one.

Senator Ralph Babet, Senator for Victoria, United Australia Party.

