Let's Talk About It

Let's Talk About It

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Barry Clugston's avatar
Barry Clugston
3d

The party of envy and entitlement, that sums up the left. Tax the hard workers and give to the lazy. Why do we bring people from overseas to do fruit picking when there are so many young unemployed in Australia?

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Juliette Hendry's avatar
Juliette Hendry
3d

Nailed it, exactly!

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