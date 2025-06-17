Tensions with Iran risk undoing Donald Trump’s commitment to ending US involvement in foreign wars and that, in turn, risks the entire MAGA movement.

Trump was elected by mainstream America to put Americans first. That means, securing the border, decoupling from China, boosting industry and ending the Deep State’s penchant for meddling in far-off foreign lands.

And yet, the eerie déjà vu of what’s playing out on the world stage right now is hard to ignore.

The drums of war are beating once again, this time not for Iraq or Afghanistan, but for Iran. And as this war narrative escalates, I can’t help but wonder: Are we watching the unravelling of the MAGA movement before our eyes?

Let me be blunt. If America gets dragged into a major shooting war with Iran, it won’t just be another foreign policy blunder it will be the single greatest betrayal of the coalition Donald Trump built.

This coalition wasn’t forged in the ivory towers of D.C. think tanks; it was built from the ground up by everyday Americans, working-class Hispanics in Texas, disillusioned industrial workers in the Rust Belt, economic nationalists, and border hawks. And they were all united by three things:

Ending the forever wars

Sealing the border and deporting illegal aliens

Bringing high value manufacturing jobs back to the U.S.

All three pillars are now under attack. But the push for war with Iran above all else, is the fastest way to blow the whole thing apart.

This isn’t just about ideology, it’s about power - who has it and who really runs the show. Because let’s face it, whether it’s Barack Obama or Donald Trump, the same permanent state - the intelligence community, Pentagon brass, defence contractors, and their media mouthpieces - call the shots.

These people never miss a war they don’t like. And they’ll do everything to shut down anyone who stands in the way.

Right now, they’re trying to bait Trump and the American people into another catastrophic intervention. The military buildup is unmistakable:

Carrier battle groups are being redeployed to the Middle East

Bunker busting bombs have been requested by the Israelis

American air assets are already active in the region

If the Americans aren’t already combatants, they’re one “event” (false flag?) away from full scale involvement.

Let’s not kid ourselves. The same people who told us Iraq would be quick and easy are running this playbook again. The “deep state” isn’t a conspiracy - it’s an entrenched apparatus serving Wall Street, Silicon Valley, and foreign interests.

They’ll happily sacrifice American lives, treasure, and national focus if it means preserving their grip on power.

If MAGA is to survive, it must confront this machine head on. Trump’s second term must be a wrecking ball aimed at the empire within. That means:

Mass deportations, not mass distractions

Defence of the Anglosphere, not global war

Economic nationalism, not Chinese dependence

The war with Iran isn’t just another policy blunder in the making - it’s the wedge that could split and destroy the first true populist movement the United States has seen in decades.

If this isn’t stopped now - if there isn’t a full, public debate before the bombs start falling - there may not be another chance.

And don’t be fooled: where the United States goes, Australia usually follows.

That’s why we must take a greater interest in the decisions being made in the halls of power in Washington, D.C. If we don’t, we surrender our future to people who do not have our best interests at heart.

