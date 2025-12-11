The government’s social media ban came into effect today, a supposed bid to “protect the welfare of children.”

Give me a break.

If the Albanese Government truly cared about children, they’d start by opposing their murder in the womb.

I couldn’t even get Labor Senators to support my recent proposal which would have required abortionists to provide care for babies born alive after their own botched abortion. Not one. So forgive me if I don’t believe a single word they say about “protecting children.”

If the government was genuinely desperate to shield young people from harm, they would ban the prescription of puberty blockers. They refuse to do that too.

You cannot claim to defend children by blocking their access to YouTube while allowing them to medically halt their natural development because a blue haired, gender confused activist told them they were “born in the wrong body.”

This ban isn’t about safety. It’s about control.

The Government is exploiting the real issue of harmful online content to introduce a “solution” that will eventually do far more than keep kids offline. It will give them the power to monitor, track, and police the online activities of every Australian. Maybe not today. But soon enough.

The trap has been set. And anyone who doesn’t see it is a fool.

It’s the classic problem reaction solution playbook.

Step one: Create a crisis or conveniently wait for one and amplify it through the legacy media.

Step two: Stoke the fear, the outrage, the division, until the public begs for action.

Step three: Roll out your pre-planned “solution,” which, surprise, is always more control and less freedom.

They’re using children as the pretext to strip away more rights from the population.

Can you see it?

Senator Ralph Babet, Senator for Victoria, United Australia Party.

