Let's Talk About It

Let's Talk About It

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Aussie Ron's avatar
Aussie Ron
1d

If you really cared then expose the 2023 Australian constitution as its illegal. That means all bills/laws are also illegal as the 1901 constitution states how the government should be run. It says every law/bill must first be put forward to the people under a referendum with the majority supporting it before it goes to the senete.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Grigore Bernschutz's avatar
Grigore Bernschutz
1d

You are very right ✅️ Mr. Babet, these politicians come straight from the devil's 🐍👺👹😈🤡🤮🤮🗑🗑 pit!!

Can't name ONE Thing they did/do for a good outcome!? 😕 There is NON!!

Net 0 garbage 🗑 scam, killing the unborn and the already born!! Distroying farm land, forest for rubbish renewable energy which doesn't work!

Bringing In Terrorists! Hamas supporters! Can already see the raise of crime! And after crime, the criminals are let go free!😵‍💫🙃😵😮 this is jungle law!! They are Braindead!!🗑🐍👺👹😈🤡🤮🤮

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
48 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Senator Babet · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture