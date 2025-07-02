The NSW Parliament has just voted to allow individuals to change the gender on their birth certificates without undergoing sex reassignment surgery.

In other words if you feel like the opposite sex, you now have the legal right to pretend biology agrees with you.

This isn’t compassion, it’s confusion codified into law.

It’s not reasoned governance it’s toxic empathy, the dangerous idea that kindness means affirming feelings over facts.

In their attempt to be “kind” to those suffering from gender dysphoria, our politicians have bulldozed the most basic truth of all: you cannot change your biological sex.

Everyone knows this and deep down, even the most loopy activist knows it. Science says so. Common sense says so. And until about five minutes ago, the law said so too.

But this is what happens when our leaders are driven not by staunch foundational beliefs but by emotional cowardice, where truth takes a backseat to ideological fashion.

Speaking of which, did you see the photo of NSW MP Alex Greenwich celebrating the passage of this truth bending legislation? Look closely. Notice who’s surrounding him. White, left-leaning women, at least I think they’re women. Under NSW law, who can ever be sure?

Alex Greenwich MP celebrating the passage of truth bending legislation…

Women in particular are being exploited by this weaponised and toxic empathy.

Their instinct to support and nurture has been hijacked. What begins as compassion is twisted into policy. And that policy in turn becomes civilisational chaos.

Rather than protecting children and defending biological reality, we’re now clapping for laws that let you identify your way out of nature.

This isn’t progress, it’s denial. It’s the systematic dismantling of truth for the sake of a lie.

And mark my words we will all pay the price. Especially the most vulnerable.

Truth matters. Biology matters. And if Parliament won’t defend them, the people must.

That’s why I remain a voice for reason in the Federal Senate, albeit a lonely one!

Senator Ralph Babet

United Australia Party

