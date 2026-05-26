Short on time, here’s a summary of my thoughts:

Speaker Milton Dick has banned MPs from calling Prime Minister Anthony Albanese a “liar” because he finds the term uncomfortable.

The PM promised cheaper power bills, lower inflation, and lower interest rates, but Australians have seen the opposite.

PM Albanese has repeatedly insisted events happened differently from how they actually happened. Such as being booed at Lakemba, or falling off a stage.

He has broken promises on capital gains tax and has misled Australians about ISIS brides returning to Australia.

Australians are being told to ignore reality while Parliament and the legacy media protects the Prime Minister from blunt criticism.

The Speaker of the House has forbidden MPs from calling the Prime Minister a liar in Parliament.

The Labor appointee, Milton Dick MP, has told his fellow members he is “not comfortable with that term”.

It’s sad that Milton Dick feels uncomfortable hearing the word “liar” used to describe his beloved comrade.

But last I checked the purpose of the Federal Parliament was not to make Milton Dick MP feel comfortable.

Is Prime Anthony Albanese a liar? Or so as not to upset Milton Dick’s sensibilities…is Prime Minister Albanese elastic with the truth?

Why don’t you be the judge. But, I suspect you’ve already made up your mind.

Prime Minister Albanese and his band of merry men promised 97 times that power bills would be reduced by $275 if we elected him.

Did you get that reduction yet?

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese promised that the cost of living would be lower if he was PM.

Have your bills gone down?

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese promised that interest rates would come down if he was PM.

Is your mortgage cheaper these days than it was?

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese promised that inflation would be lower under his government.

How’s that working out for you when you goto the shops to buy groceries?

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese fell off the stage at an event in the Hunter Valley last April, only to immediately insist that he had not fallen at all.

Were your eyes lying to you?

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he had received “an incredibly positive” reception at the Lakemba Mosque right after we all saw and heard him being booed and heckled and rushed out of the mosque surrounded by security as Muslim men hurled insults.

Were we all hallucinating?

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese promised – by his own count – 50 times that he would not make any changes to Capital Gains.

Did we all miss the Federal Budget where he kept that promise?

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has repeatedly insisted his government has done nothing to help ISIS Brides return to Australia.

Do we imagine the ISIS Brides conjured up their own passports, out of nowhere?

He even plagiarised one of his speeches, he just copied a Hollywood movie almost word for word. For goodness sake!!

On and on we could go…comparing the promises of Anthony “My Word is My Bond” Albanese and the reality in which we are all living.

Prime Minister Albanese expects us to believe that we didn’t hear what we heard and that we didn’t see what we saw.

But we must not call him a liar. Because his appointed Speaker of the House finds that word distasteful.

Senator Ralph Babet, Senator for Victoria, United Australia Party.