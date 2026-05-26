Let's Talk About It

Let's Talk About It

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Judy Austin's avatar
Judy Austin
3h

Well the Speaker is by his is own admission a Dick

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Robyn N-R's avatar
Robyn N-R
3h

Anthony Albanese is a LIAR and a FRAUD. He doesn’t know the truth because he can’t HANDLE THE TRUTH!

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