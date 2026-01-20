Let's Talk About It

Let's Talk About It

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Don Ferguson's avatar
Don Ferguson
1dEdited

What an interesting reality.

Invasion by invitation

Ideology controlled government.

Fear and threat compliance campaigns.

Disarmed population

Forced compliance of injections

Feral pigs are not just in the bush.

They’re polishing seats in Canberra.

Might be time for a cull.

Reply
Share
Susan Brittain's avatar
Susan Brittain
1d

I feel we are on the verge of being gagged. Will our elected politicians be able to speak on our behalf? I do hope liberal supporters desert the libs in droves. Sussan Ley is such a weak leader who has sided with Albanese, she may as well be in the Labor party! This will be catastrophic for Australia if this bill is passed!

Reply
Share
4 replies
66 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Senator Babet · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture