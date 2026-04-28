Let's Talk About It

Let's Talk About It

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Peter Cunningham's avatar
Peter Cunningham
1dEdited

AGAIN Ralph - You're in the wrong party.

Clive has worn out his welcome so you are wasting your time.

Re the deliberate division being engineered by Labor, by Greens and by Libs to a lesser extent .... the entire bureaucratic system, the political system, the so called 'education' system are infected with WOKE, with Pacifism, and with Compliance.

Whilst ever any of those factors exist, this nation is doomed.

Regarding the abbo industry that costs us over $40 BILLION annually and achieves nothing save for further division and hate .......... our REAL enemies are not the activist whores, but the politicians, the bureaucrats and social engineers that call themselves "Australian".

Imagine: 7 minutes to be lectured that we all are evil, and one minute allocated for reflect in silence for those who fought for this nation, irrespective of race.

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Kerry Sebio's avatar
Kerry Sebio
1d

Well said! Disgraceful that even ANZAC Day is not sacred any more; this divisive high jacking of every single event is tearing us apart; this was the last straw, people are fed up!.

Counter productive if they think it is rhetoric that will help their cause.. is does the exact opposite. Time to stop this madness. This land in our land.. all of us; One Nation, One Flag, One People, All Equal.

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