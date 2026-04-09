The Marxists despise Ben Roberts-Smith because he embodies everything they lack, courage, strength, patriotism and honour. Weak beta males and DEI toxic women have their hands all over this witch hunt. They hate everything about the west and they will not be happy until it’s thoroughly destroyed.

There is something deeply wrong when the Australian government sends its bravest men into the fog of war, only to drag them back years later and judge them as though they had spent their time behind a desk in Canberra.

The relentless pursuit of Ben Roberts-Smith, Australia’s most decorated living war hero, has all the hallmarks of a political witch hunt dressed up as justice.

War is not an inner city woke desk job. It is chaos, ambiguity, and split-second decisions made under the constant threat of death.

The Islamist enemy Roberts-Smith bravely fought in Afghanistan did not wear uniforms, did not respect conventions, and did not hesitate to strap explosives to children in its bid to kill Australian soldiers.

In Afghanistan, Australian soldiers even faced betrayal from supposed allies, so-called “green-on-blue” attacks where infiltrators within the Afghan army turned their weapons on our troops.

And yet, from the comfort of peacetime Australia, woke bureaucrats and woke lawyers presume to second guess the life and death decisions our soldiers were forced to make.

More troubling still is the staggering cost. Over $300 million of taxpayer money has been spent pursuing allegations, reportedly including advertisements placed in Afghan newspapers fishing for “rumours.”

If wrongdoing were clear and undeniable, it would not require such an extraordinary and prolonged effort to prove.

At some point, the process itself begins to look less like justice and more like a mission to produce a guilty outcome.

This approach does not strengthen our nation, it weakens it.

At a time when global instability is rising, Australia should be reinforcing confidence in its armed forces, not undermining them.

Soldiers must know their country stands behind them, not that it will abandon them to years of legal jeopardy once the battle is over. Otherwise, who in their right might would ever agree to join up?

We ask extraordinary things of our military. The least we can do is show loyalty in return.

I stand with our military.

Senator Ralph Babet, Senator for Victoria, United Australia Party.