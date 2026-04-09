Let's Talk About It

Let's Talk About It

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Granny Jude's avatar
Granny Jude
1d

We need to support our military and not judge them by civilian, peacetime standards.

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Barry Hettrick's avatar
Barry Hettrick
1d

Who is driving this? They need to be exposed. Who gave the ok to spend $300 million? These questions need to be answered.

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