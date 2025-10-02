Let's Talk About It

Peter Campion
18h

We should stick with coal because "CO2-warming" has always, from the get-go, been extreme-left propaganda.

Here's the basic physics people should know on CO2 and the "catastrophic man-made global warming" narrative.

CO2 absorbs outgoing longwave infrared radiation (heat) as photons at 14.8 microns wavelength (Planck’s Law).

The temperature of absorption at 14.8 microns is -80 degrees Celsius (Wien’s Displacement Law), which is found in the lower stratosphere, well above the troposphere where weather exists.

Minus 80 degrees Celsius is 95 degrees lower than average surface temperature.

The Second Law of Thermodynamics proves heat doesn’t flow from cold zones to hotter zones.

CO2 cannot “trap heat.” It can only delay outgoing heat momentarily so high up in the atmosphere it’s irrelevant.

Atmospheric CO2 is contingent upon seawater temperature (Henry’s Law).

Only the sun has the energy to heat 1.335 billion cubic kilometres of water.

To control Earth’s climate, you must control the sun.

The “climate debate” is now and always has been political and anti-scientific.

Lana Lines
18h

We currently have the worst government in living memory. They are destroying this country and hurting the people. They need a wake up call. Australia needs nuclear power. That is a definite no brainer.

