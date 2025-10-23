QUICK READ, THE ARTICLE IN DOT POINT FORM:

Australia was founded as a Christian nation, and our Constitution reflects that heritage, beginning with the words “Humbly relying on the blessing of Almighty God.”

Section 116 was never intended to make Australia secular, it was written by our Christian founders to prevent state interference in religion, not to remove Christianity from public life.

Historical figures like Henry Parkes affirmed that Australia’s laws, system of governance, and Constitution were based on Christian belief.

Modern left wing activists and judges have deliberately misinterpreted Section 116 to portray Australia as a secular country, distorting its original intent and historical truth.

Christianity has been the moral and cultural foundation of Australia’s unity, prosperity, and national identity, drifting away from it has led to division, confusion, and moral decline.

Australia was founded as a Christian country and has always remained so. Any attempts by the Left to deny this crucial part of our history must be met with strong resistance.

The Left will argue that Australia is a secular, non religious nation because Section 116 of the Australian Constitution states:

“The Commonwealth shall not make any law for establishing any religion...or prohibiting the free exercise of any religion…”

Sounds modern and inclusive right? Wrong! Proves their point? No! It does the opposite!

Our Constitution wasn’t written to ensure that Australia was secular, it was written by Christians, from a Christian country, to protect the church from the state.

The Constitution was written in the 1890s, at a time when almost 100 percent of all Australians were Christians. The framers didn’t want a national church, but they clearly believed in a nation under God.

In a column published in the Sydney Morning Herald on 26 August 1885, Henry Parkes, the “Father of Australian Federation,” stated:

“We are pre-eminently a Christian people – as our laws, our whole system of jurisprudence, our Constitution […] are based upon and interwoven with our Christian belief.”

Henry Parkes served five terms as NSW Premier between 1872 and 1891. Not only is this the most terms served by any Premier; if added together Parkes is the longest serving NSW Premier.

Our Constitution even begins with the words:

“Humbly relying on the blessing of Almighty God.”

Even a cursory reading of Australian history makes it clear that at Federation, Australia was Christian in culture, law, and demography.

Section 116 was designed to stop denominational favouritism, not to erase Christianity from public life. It was written at a time when there was a very real potential for conflict between Protestants and Roman Catholics, and sectarian tension was a genuine social and political issue. Many Australians - especially the Protestant majority- feared that this tension could become a source of political division, as it had been in parts of Europe and Ireland.

Unfortunately, our forefathers could not have foreseen the globalist age that was to come, a world where borders became invisible, where the nation state was deliberately weakened, and where unelected elites sought to dismantle the very idea of national sovereignty. Had they known that future generations would face an attack on the fabric of Western civilisation itself, they would likely have written our Constitution with far greater clarity and protection for Australia’s Christian identity, cultural foundations and inalienable rights.

Over time, far left activist judges and modern radical Marxist politicians have attempted to twist the meaning of Section 116 to claim that the intention was to create a secular, godless country. This is not the case, and they should not be allowed to get away with it. Section 116 of the Constitution was written to protect the church from State interference, not to abolish the church or its influence.

Christianity is not just part of Australia’s past, it is the foundation of our national success. It shaped the values that made this country a first world paradise, hard work, fairness, freedom, honesty, compassion, and a belief in the dignity of every individual. These aren’t random virtues, they are Christian virtues.

Our shared Christian heritage has been the glue that held us together through war, depression, and hardship. It gave Australians a moral compass and a sense of unity, a belief that we are one people under God, responsible to something higher than ourselves.

Today, as we drift away from those roots, the consequences are clear: division, moral confusion, and a loss of national identity. The further we move from Christ, the more fractured and directionless we become. The Australia of our grandparents - cohesive, confident, and proud - was an Australia that still believed.

Anyone claiming Section 116 somehow makes Australia a secular nation is not just being disingenuous, they are dishonestly twisting and rewriting our history.

Argue in the comments if you want, it doesn’t change the fact that Australia is and must remain a Christian country, as our founding fathers intended.

Christ is King. ✝️

Senator Ralph Babet, Senator for Victoria, United Australia Party.

