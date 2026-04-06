Let's Talk About It

Let's Talk About It

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Binh Nguyen's avatar
Binh Nguyen
3d

Can’t agree more, we are led down the dangerous way of totalitarianism which we can see it happening in those so called socialism countries including the one I fled from decades ago !

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Peter Cunningham's avatar
Peter Cunningham
3d

Bravo Babet .... AGAIN!

Clearly the inherited British system is not only archaic but is BROKEN and unfit for purpose.

Whilstever that system exists, this nation will never advance, let alone reach a practical degree of independence.

It has been abundantly clear to me over the last 4 decades the real reasons BOTH governments are progressively disarming Australians in physical terms and in the laws they create.

Yes - it IS all about safety .... Theirs - Not Yours!

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