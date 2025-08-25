Note: This article was written in July 2024 and now in August 2025 we still know very little about the assassin who almost killed President Donald J. Trump. Think about that for a minute.

Stochastic terrorism: America’s Deep State atmosphere of violence and incompetence

The attempted murder of President Donald Trump was as shocking as it was inevitable.

Things in the United States had been building up to just such an event for a number of years now.

The Democrats … the media … and the security agencies are now so badly compromised by the Deep State that it is difficult to have any faith in them whatsoever. They all helped to create an environment in which an assassination attempt was bound to take place.

And you can’t tell me they didn’t know it.

They might not have organised the attempt to kill Trump directly, but they knowingly allowed an atmosphere – indeed curated an atmosphere – in which an attempt on their political opponent’s life was all but guaranteed.

The groundwork began almost a decade ago when Donald Trump first announced he would run for President.

The New York property mogul who had once been the darling of the Left was suddenly their greatest enemy.

With Trump threatening the Left’s Marxist agenda, they turned on him faster than a Hollywood celebrity’s child changing gender.

At first they mocked him, calling him ridiculous and insisting he was not to be taken seriously.

But as Trump’s popularity grew, the smears became increasingly nasty.

He was a racist, a sexist, a xenophobe, a homophobe, an Islamophobe, and his supporters were a basket of deplorables (according to Hillary Clinton).

When those slurs failed, the Left became increasingly shrill. Trump is a fascist, a dictator, a threat to democracy, a threat to our freedoms, a threat to the very survival of not just America but of the entire world.

Trump needed to be taken out, taken down, and as recently as last week Joe Biden said that it was time that Trump was put in a bullseye.

The Left and the legacy media – but I repeat myself – have brainwashed half the American public and the world to believe that Donald Trump is the present-day personification of Adolf Hitler. And now they act surprised that someone attempted to kill him.

Let me tell you right now, they are not surprised, this is what they wanted all along.

Too many Democrats, celebrities, politicians, and their staffers reacted to the weekend’s shooting by publicly hoping for another one.

They knew full well that every time they called Trump Hitler and every time CNN or MSNBC (or any of the other deranged channels they broadcast 24/7 in hell) repeated the smear they were one moment closer to some loser pulling a trigger.

That moment came on Saturday when President Trump gave a speech in an open field in Pennsylvania.

The venue had been swept by the Secret Service detail assigned to Trump. More on that later…

The sweep, and the resulting security plan, left Trump exposed to a gunman who was easily able to get up on an unguarded roof with a rifle at an elevated height not much more than 100 metres from the President.

The 20-year-old shooter was spotted multiple times by many people over a period of 30 minutes before he eventually fired off up to eight shots, wounding Trump and killing Corey Camperatone who, sitting in the crowd, was shot in the head after bravely diving in front of his wife and children to shield them from the bullets. Corey, may you rest in peace.

According to an ABC News article after Thomas Matthew Crooks fired his first shot it took police snipers 26 seconds to take him out. That is a lifetime.

Sources also told ABC News that there were local police personnel and counter-sniper units in the building but not on the roof where Crooks eventually took up a position to fire at Trump.

The police, noticing that Crooks was suspicious, was carrying a backpack, and appeared to be checking distances with a range finder (a device commonly used to correct the aim of a projectile weapon), notified the Secret Service. But the Secret Service appear to have done nothing until after shots were fired.

They could have – and should have – immediately called a halt to Trump’s speech.

They should have – out of an abundance of caution – hurried him out of harm’s way until the site was secured.

Instead, they allowed Trump to continue on as a sitting duck. Even someone with no experience in personal protection could have told you that this was egregious.

None of this ads up. It all stinks to high heaven.

The Secret Service – charged with protecting Donald Trump and others – is headed by Kimberly Cheatle, a woman whose most recent job was providing security for Pepsi and as it turned out on the weekend, she had a lot of fizz but not much more than that. More like a Pepsi-Max than a Pepsi.

Cheatle had previously been an agent assigned to the Jill Biden security detail during the Obama administration. Which makes her failures on the day of the attempted assassination much worse. Cheatle knew better than to leave a prime shooting platform exposed, she had experience, she knew that an agent should have been stationed on the roof that the shooter took position on.

The Biden appointee oversaw a security operation more akin to a bad comedy than to the world’s preeminent superpower.

It has also been alleged by sources close to the Trump team that the Secret Service had been running the Trump detail on bare-bones staffing and resources and that even though there had been requests for additional security and protection these requests were denied.

In a previous interview with CBS News Cheatle emphasised the importance of hiring women and she set a goal for 30 percent of Secret Service recruits to be women within the next six years. So rather than her one and only job being protecting the most under threat man in the United States another of her priorities was promoting diversity.

Not since the appointment of Kamala Harris has Diversity Equity and Inclusion done so much damage. The Secret Service is no place for diversity quotas, it is the one place where the best of the best and only the best should be employed and in this job the best of the best are never women. Fact.

The under-staffing of Trump’s security detail meant a sniper was able to spend several minutes getting into position on a rooftop with a clear line of sight of the stage a very short distance away.

Why was there no Secret Service agent on the rooftop the gunman gained access to? Because it was sloped.

As she explained in an interview and I quote:

‘…sloped roof at its highest point and so, you know, there’s a safety factor that would be considered there that we wouldn’t want to put somebody up on a sloped roof and so, you know, the decision was made to secure the building from inside.’

From the inside? There was no way for any shooter to get a clean shot off at the President from inside the building. The obvious, easiest and most suitable place to shoot from was the roof.

Speaking of the roof, my driveway at home has more of a slope and the snipers who eventually neutralised the assassin were on another roof with a similar if not the same slope. Her explanation does not pass the sniff test.

God forbid the Secret Service do anything that might not conform with Workplace Health and Safety regulations!

A man in the crowd died from a bullet to the head because the Secret Service thinks slopped roofs are too unsafe for Secret Service agents. The people whose job description is quite literally to dive in front of bullets. Make it make sense.

How does this woman still have a job? Tell me one other industry in which you can fail so badly that people die, and yet you still keep your six figure salary and more importantly your hands on the levers of power?

Trump is a very lucky man, he is lucky he even had the minimal protection that he did on that fateful day. If the Democrats could get away with it, I am all but certain that they would remove his Secret Service protection altogether.

In fact, that’s exactly what Senior Democrat Congressman Bennie Thompson is trying to do. In April he introduced legislation that will strip Donald Trump of all Secret Service protection should he be sentenced to prison on the many politically motivated Trumped up charges that he is currently facing (pardon the pun).

One of this Congressman’s staffers publicly lamented that the next shooter should be better trained so that they didn’t miss next time. Granted they have since been fired from the Congressman’s office, but one does not publicly say these things unless they are surrounded by a culture where such things are seen as appropriate.

Think about this for a moment, the Democrats are using violent rhetoric to promote the idea that Trump should be taken out while at the same time, attempting to have him stripped of Secret Service protection.

If it doesn’t make you go ‘hmmm’ then you are doing worse than Biden.

The incompetence of the Secret Service detail he did have was epic.

Question: Who assigns a 5’3 woman to protect a 6’3 more than 100kg man?

Answer: The Left do.

The fumbleinas guarding Trump had no idea what they were doing.

You can actually hear one of the female agents screaming, ‘What are we doing? What are we doing?’ as they surround Trump.

Like the Biden presidency, it got even worse.

Rather than rush Trump off stage into a vehicle and away from the scene, they fumbled and bumbled for minutes giving ample time for another shooter – had there been one – to take a shot. Trump was on site for more than three minutes prior to his car finally driving off.

One female agent couldn’t even holster her weapon (she should not have holstered it at all, this was still an active shooter site that had not been cleared).

Another put on her sunglasses.

And one agent exposed the President rather than shielding him with her body from another potential shooter to pick up a hat from the floor.

Trump was eventually placed into a waiting vehicle but then it sat idle at the scene while the agents scurried around like confused children.

Watch video footage of the response to shots fired at President Ronald Reagan and compare this with the response of the Secret Service to the attack on Trump. Reagan was in the car and gone within seconds.

I know American expertise has gone backwards in recent years, but surely not that much!

It was telling that when Trump appeared at the Republican National Convention after the attempted assassination, his security detail comprised all men – 6 foot, athletic, strong, fit, and young.

To reiterate, it has been reported that the Trump team had asked for increased protection prior to the Pennsylvania rally where he was shot and was denied. What does that tell you?

I’m not saying the Democrats knew a sniper would show up to kill President Trump on that very day at that very time. But I am most definitely saying that they knew that there was a likelihood of this happening.

The Democrats, the media, and the political establishment spent years creating extreme hatred of Donald Trump, they dehumanised him and demonised him to the point that it was very probable a lone actor would, at some point, be inspired to attempt an assassination.

Stochastic terrorism they call it. The use of mass communication to encourage random acts of violence that are statistically predictable but individually unpredictable.

In that sense, the Democrats and the media did inspire the shooter. They had to have known that, on the balance of probabilities, their rhetoric would produce the exact result we saw on Saturday.

The incitement to hate Trump, combined with the reportedly bare-bones security detail afforded Trump, created the perfect conditions for the elimination of Trump.

And it very nearly worked.

The shooter was able to climb onto a roof that was left unguarded, with a clean line of sight to Donald Trump.

The shooter was able to crawl across the roof with a rifle, even as members of the public spotted him and alerted police minutes prior to the shooting. ‘He’s got a rifle!’ They yelled.

The shooter was able to fire off a number of shots before Secret Service snipers put him down. When reviewing the video footage it appears that the Secret Service counter snipers had him in their sights well before he pulled his trigger. Why did the Secret Service take so long to shoot?

Trump came within millimetres of death.

But don’t worry. The Biden Administration has assured us the FBI will investigate the near miss.

The same FBI that lied about Hunter Biden’s laptop.

The same FBI that barged into Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home with permission to use lethal force for the collection of some papers (a case which has since been dismissed by a Federal Judge).

The same FBI that set the stage for the lie that the Russians interfered in the 2016 elections.

The FBI have proven that they simply cannot be trusted.

The attack on Trump was not just an unfortunate series of mishaps and mistakes. No one, not even the Biden Administration, could be that inept. And that’s saying something!

This was in my opinion nothing less than an inside job. This was the murderous, desperate last gasp of a Deep State that will stop at nothing to remove the man who threatens its hold on America.

Did the security agencies, Congressmen or Senators sit down with the shooter and give him his instructions? Did they give him the gun? Did they provide him with the bullets? Did they give him the ladder? No. They likely did not. But did they set the stage perfectly and pour fuel on the fire knowing full well that this was a likely outcome? Yes.

After the failed attempt on Trump’s life we already have members of the progressive Left literally calling for another attempt.

‘Americans want a President, not a dictator,’ said Biden.

An image of President Trump as Hitler featured on the cover of a leftist publication.

The media played their part.

The establishment played their part.

The Democrats played their part.

The Secret Service played their part, either through previously unimaginable levels of incompetence or through deliberate action.

The Judicial system, who were willingly weaponised against Trump, played their part.

The celebrities played their part.

The Left played their part.

This was not the work of a lone gunman, this was the work of many people, over many years, seeking this exact outcome and they very nearly got what they wanted. This was an inside job perpetrated in plain sight. These people are not good people.

The world needs Donald Trump in the White House and those responsible must be held to account.

Trump 2024!

God bless you and God bless all our nations.

Senator Ralph Babet.

United Australia Party.

