Senator Babet
5d

We were once a proud, adventurous civilisation. We built things. We explored. We discovered. Now we do none of that. We’re becoming a dying, nihilistic species. It’s time to revive the human spirit. There has to be more than just working, complaining online, and then dying. We need purpose. We need meaning. We need reasons to get up in the morning. It’s time to live again. Let's goto the stars.

Rodaan Kleejara
5d

Please hurry up and join One Nation.

It’s really important to unite the right!

