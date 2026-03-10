SHORT ON TIME? HERE IS A 5 DOT POINT SUMMARY

Higher taxes are inevitable.

Spending per person has grown about twice as fast as tax collected per person

Australia has shifted from independence to dependency.

Australia once had no net debt, but today we are all on the hook for tens of thousands.

Future generations will pay the price.

Let me make a prediction so blindingly obvious that it barely qualifies as one, higher taxes are coming.

You don’t spend months floating “conversations” about revenue, fairness and “structural pressures” unless you’re preparing the patient for the needle. Governments don’t soften the ground unless they’re about to dig.

The problem is arithmetic, that most offensive of political realities for this Labor Government.

For the better part of two decades government spending per person has grown at roughly twice the pace of tax collected per person, that gap does not close itself, it widens. And when it widens far enough, it swallows you.

We are spending like a country with a mining boom and taxing like a country in denial.

The result?

A population increasingly dependent on government cheques, subsidies and services, while at the same time less able to stand on its own two feet.

Independence shrinks as the state expands and productivity takes a dive.

Two decades ago, we had no net debt.

Today, every man, woman and child effectively carries a public debt burden of tens of thousands of dollars.

Our Commonwealth’s net worth has evaporated.

And who inherits the tab? Not the politicians cutting ribbons today, it’s the young, the ones told endlessly that they are the future while we quietly mortgage it.

When the government spends someone else eventually pays.

The fix will not be glamorous, it requires restraint, discipline and the unfashionable art of saying no.

But sadly this Government prefers to tout for short term applause rather than do the hard work of long term repair.

In short, stop spending money like a drunken sailor!

Senator Ralph Babet, Senator for Victoria, United Australia Party.