The Government Has a Spending Problem.
Are you ready to pay?
SHORT ON TIME? HERE IS A 5 DOT POINT SUMMARY
Higher taxes are inevitable.
Spending per person has grown about twice as fast as tax collected per person
Australia has shifted from independence to dependency.
Australia once had no net debt, but today we are all on the hook for tens of thousands.
Future generations will pay the price.
Let me make a prediction so blindingly obvious that it barely qualifies as one, higher taxes are coming.
You don’t spend months floating “conversations” about revenue, fairness and “structural pressures” unless you’re preparing the patient for the needle. Governments don’t soften the ground unless they’re about to dig.
The problem is arithmetic, that most offensive of political realities for this Labor Government.
For the better part of two decades government spending per person has grown at roughly twice the pace of tax collected per person, that gap does not close itself, it widens. And when it widens far enough, it swallows you.
We are spending like a country with a mining boom and taxing like a country in denial.
The result?
A population increasingly dependent on government cheques, subsidies and services, while at the same time less able to stand on its own two feet.
Independence shrinks as the state expands and productivity takes a dive.
Two decades ago, we had no net debt.
Today, every man, woman and child effectively carries a public debt burden of tens of thousands of dollars.
Our Commonwealth’s net worth has evaporated.
And who inherits the tab? Not the politicians cutting ribbons today, it’s the young, the ones told endlessly that they are the future while we quietly mortgage it.
When the government spends someone else eventually pays.
The fix will not be glamorous, it requires restraint, discipline and the unfashionable art of saying no.
But sadly this Government prefers to tout for short term applause rather than do the hard work of long term repair.
In short, stop spending money like a drunken sailor!
Senator Ralph Babet, Senator for Victoria, United Australia Party.
Firstly how about we stop unlimited pensions for politicians that are no longer working. Secondly lower politicians wages and perks. Thirdly stop sending money overseas to help other countries until we are back in the green.
Clive, I really appreciate you but the times are now desperate.
We need all clear-thinking Aussies to put egos aside and unite against the globalists and their useful idiots.
We need UAP to join with One Nation, who have the battle standard with the most flak holes from spending the most time over the target.
We need you to put your money into ON.
We need you *and* Pauline to listen carefully to Barnaby, whose political instincts are unmatched.
We *cannot* afford to send preferences back to any branch of the UNiparty because of rivalry between right-wing groups.
All those old rivalries will be ridiculously irrelevant if the globalists succeed in using Jews and Muslims to collapse White Western democracies.