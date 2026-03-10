Let's Talk About It

Let's Talk About It

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KoalaPower's avatar
KoalaPower
7hEdited

Firstly how about we stop unlimited pensions for politicians that are no longer working. Secondly lower politicians wages and perks. Thirdly stop sending money overseas to help other countries until we are back in the green.

Reply
Share
Peter Campion's avatar
Peter Campion
7h

Clive, I really appreciate you but the times are now desperate.

We need all clear-thinking Aussies to put egos aside and unite against the globalists and their useful idiots.

We need UAP to join with One Nation, who have the battle standard with the most flak holes from spending the most time over the target.

We need you to put your money into ON.

We need you *and* Pauline to listen carefully to Barnaby, whose political instincts are unmatched.

We *cannot* afford to send preferences back to any branch of the UNiparty because of rivalry between right-wing groups.

All those old rivalries will be ridiculously irrelevant if the globalists succeed in using Jews and Muslims to collapse White Western democracies.

Reply
Share
3 replies
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Senator Babet · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture