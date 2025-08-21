The Government’s “Productivity Round Table” is a masterclass in absurdity!
Let's invite everyone to the table, except wealth creators!
Canberra’s preferred method for boosting productivity is to gather far too many people who have never created a dollar of wealth in their lives and ask them for ideas.
It would be hilarious if it wasn’t so stupid.
Union leaders, bureaucrats, politicians. you name it, they’re there.
Entrepreneurs? Wealth creators? People who have actually built something from nothing? Not a single one in sight.
If you genuinely wanted to increase productivity, you’d invite the Clive Palmers and Gina Reinharts of the world, people who know what it takes to generate wealth, navigate complex markets, and annoy the regulators along the way.
But no. Instead, we get paper pushers and policy wonks discussing productivity like it’s a new flavour of ice cream.
Allegra Spender MP, a Teal who has spent far too much time pushing DEI propaganda and climate nonsense - that will do nothing but shut down productivity and undermine Australia - joins the team.
The Australian Council of Trade Unions who floated the idea of working only 4 days a week and to wind back negative gearing and capital gains tax breaks.
And let’s not even start on the CEO of the Commonwealth Bank. Productivity? What does he bring other than an ability with spreadsheets, housing bubbles, and being very, very close to government?
Here’s the simple truth: unions are for negotiating labor conditions and bureaucrats are for paperwork. Neither are about increasing productivity or wealth.
Entrepreneurs are for making stuff happen. If the Government wanted a meaningful round table, they’d hand union leaders their marching orders and sit down with people who have actually created real wealth, this isn’t rocket science.
If you want to boost productivity, the solution is simple less government, less bureaucracy, before passing a new law repeal a few old ones. Simplify. You don’t need a roundtable of so called experts to figure that out, you just need common sense. Sadly, that’s in short supply in Canberra.
Senator Ralph Babet
United Australia Party.
Like so much the Labor-Liberal-National-Green/teal UNiparty do, this is pure theatre to continue the illusion that they give a damn what the Australian people want or need. Sadly, most Aussies are too disconnected from politics to grasp that nobody from the productive sector is on the stage of this particular theatre - and in most cases that don't understand that wealth is only created in the productive sectors - mining, manufacturing, and farming/fishing/forestry - and that the rest of the economy is just that primary wealth's rippling outwards. The UNiparty are implementing the foreign globalists' agenda against our will and driving Australia into economic default is part of that plan.
Yes indeed! Thanks Ralph for bringing this latest Albo brain scam to our attention. While Rome burns the talk fests continue. We elect politicians to make good decisions and lead the country to better ways. Well, that's the theory, but unfortunately it isn't working too well at the moment. Oh! How they like their talkies and making the public think THEY are doing something useful when in fact THEY are scheming to think up more ways to wreck the country in the slight of hand guise that they are doing something positive to fix the problems. There are departments in government that should be abolished and the public service should be massively cut as well. There's so much government debt it can never be repaid. We need a cancellation of debt; after all the entire money system is a scam and a fraud of the highest magnitude. We need leaders with knowledge and common sense; sadly, so many things are lacking as we continue down the broad road to destruction with no end in sight.