Let's Talk About It

Peter Campion
3d

Like so much the Labor-Liberal-National-Green/teal UNiparty do, this is pure theatre to continue the illusion that they give a damn what the Australian people want or need. Sadly, most Aussies are too disconnected from politics to grasp that nobody from the productive sector is on the stage of this particular theatre - and in most cases that don't understand that wealth is only created in the productive sectors - mining, manufacturing, and farming/fishing/forestry - and that the rest of the economy is just that primary wealth's rippling outwards. The UNiparty are implementing the foreign globalists' agenda against our will and driving Australia into economic default is part of that plan.

Jay Nauss
3d

Yes indeed! Thanks Ralph for bringing this latest Albo brain scam to our attention. While Rome burns the talk fests continue. We elect politicians to make good decisions and lead the country to better ways. Well, that's the theory, but unfortunately it isn't working too well at the moment. Oh! How they like their talkies and making the public think THEY are doing something useful when in fact THEY are scheming to think up more ways to wreck the country in the slight of hand guise that they are doing something positive to fix the problems. There are departments in government that should be abolished and the public service should be massively cut as well. There's so much government debt it can never be repaid. We need a cancellation of debt; after all the entire money system is a scam and a fraud of the highest magnitude. We need leaders with knowledge and common sense; sadly, so many things are lacking as we continue down the broad road to destruction with no end in sight.

