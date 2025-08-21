The Government’s “Productivity Round Table” is a masterclass in absurdity.

Canberra’s preferred method for boosting productivity is to gather far too many people who have never created a dollar of wealth in their lives and ask them for ideas.

It would be hilarious if it wasn’t so stupid.

Union leaders, bureaucrats, politicians. you name it, they’re there.

Entrepreneurs? Wealth creators? People who have actually built something from nothing? Not a single one in sight.

If you genuinely wanted to increase productivity, you’d invite the Clive Palmers and Gina Reinharts of the world, people who know what it takes to generate wealth, navigate complex markets, and annoy the regulators along the way.

But no. Instead, we get paper pushers and policy wonks discussing productivity like it’s a new flavour of ice cream.

Allegra Spender MP, a Teal who has spent far too much time pushing DEI propaganda and climate nonsense - that will do nothing but shut down productivity and undermine Australia - joins the team.

The Australian Council of Trade Unions who floated the idea of working only 4 days a week and to wind back negative gearing and capital gains tax breaks.

And let’s not even start on the CEO of the Commonwealth Bank. Productivity? What does he bring other than an ability with spreadsheets, housing bubbles, and being very, very close to government?

Here’s the simple truth: unions are for negotiating labor conditions and bureaucrats are for paperwork. Neither are about increasing productivity or wealth.

Entrepreneurs are for making stuff happen. If the Government wanted a meaningful round table, they’d hand union leaders their marching orders and sit down with people who have actually created real wealth, this isn’t rocket science.

If you want to boost productivity, the solution is simple less government, less bureaucracy, before passing a new law repeal a few old ones. Simplify. You don’t need a roundtable of so called experts to figure that out, you just need common sense. Sadly, that’s in short supply in Canberra.

Senator Ralph Babet

United Australia Party.

