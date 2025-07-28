Everything the government touches turns to…. you know what, but nothing suffers more than housing.

We are in the middle of the worst housing crisis in our nation’s history, and what does the government do? And both sides are guilty of this.

More of the same failed interventions.

They pump the market with first home buyer grants that only inflate prices.

They guarantee high risk loans using your money, taxpayer funds.

And then they roll out shared equity schemes. Because nothing says “freedom” like co-owning your family home with the same bureaucratic mob that can barely balance their own budget.

This isn’t help, it’s a trap.

They opened the migration floodgates to a record number of people last year and then scratch their heads wondering why there’s a shortage of homes.

It’s not complicated. It’s basic economics.

Supply and demand.

Australians are living in tents...

Australia now has the most unaffordable housing on Earth, second only to Hong Kong.

In 1990, homes cost about three times the average household income. Today, it’s pushing ten.

Young Australians are losing hope.

Families are breaking under the weight of mortgages and rent.

Parents are forced to outsource parenting to the state - trading family time for double shifts and longer hours - just to keep a roof over their heads.

And the government’s answer? More government. More demand-side stimulus. A bigger bubble.

It’s time to stop meddling.

Get out of the way.

Australia needs more land release, lower taxes, lower migration, less red and green tape, and far less taxpayer funded demand side stimuli.

In summary: Government is the problem, not the solution and we need far less of it.

Senator Ralph Babet.

United Australia Party.

