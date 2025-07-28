Let's Talk About It

Let's Talk About It

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jay Nauss's avatar
Jay Nauss
8h

Indeed we have a housing crisis in Australia and it's not the only crisis. Which ever way we look we see government in our faces. We are overregulated and it's getting worse by the day. Much good land has been locked up in national parks which are breeding grounds for feral animals and other invasive species. Many of the parks need to be broken up immediately and the land made available for housing. Immigration needs to be savagely curtailed and that swiftly too. Many of our citizens are living rough with no hope for a decent future. Farmers are in dire straits and many are leaving the farming sector. Australia is at the precipice and if hard decisions aren't soon made for the betterment of the nation future generations will have no future at all. It's time for citizens to wake up and take more notice of what is happening in Australia.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Maureen Berry's avatar
Maureen Berry
6h

Senator, you are spot on with what u write. How do we educate the wider public to see what is going on. It’s rolling out like a great plan and the average person cannot see what is happening. Look at the trouble European countries are having with the mass migration. It’s heart breaking. It’s obvious the plan is to erase National Identities. My opinion is immigration needs to stop now. Young men without wives and girlfriends. How strange is that.? Labour also wants to give away our Sovereignty to the WHO. What can go wrong? How to inform the masses when there is censorship in the media. This is one very big battle that needs to be won. Keep going Senator. I appreciate all your efforts on all issues. Regards Maureen

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
35 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Senator Babet
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture