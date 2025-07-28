The housing crisis: A Government made disaster
Why bureaucratic blunders, mass migration and market meddling are pricing Australians out of their homes...
Everything the government touches turns to…. you know what, but nothing suffers more than housing.
We are in the middle of the worst housing crisis in our nation’s history, and what does the government do? And both sides are guilty of this.
More of the same failed interventions.
They pump the market with first home buyer grants that only inflate prices.
They guarantee high risk loans using your money, taxpayer funds.
And then they roll out shared equity schemes. Because nothing says “freedom” like co-owning your family home with the same bureaucratic mob that can barely balance their own budget.
This isn’t help, it’s a trap.
They opened the migration floodgates to a record number of people last year and then scratch their heads wondering why there’s a shortage of homes.
It’s not complicated. It’s basic economics.
Supply and demand.
Australia now has the most unaffordable housing on Earth, second only to Hong Kong.
In 1990, homes cost about three times the average household income. Today, it’s pushing ten.
Young Australians are losing hope.
Families are breaking under the weight of mortgages and rent.
Parents are forced to outsource parenting to the state - trading family time for double shifts and longer hours - just to keep a roof over their heads.
And the government’s answer? More government. More demand-side stimulus. A bigger bubble.
It’s time to stop meddling.
Get out of the way.
Australia needs more land release, lower taxes, lower migration, less red and green tape, and far less taxpayer funded demand side stimuli.
In summary: Government is the problem, not the solution and we need far less of it.
Senator Ralph Babet.
United Australia Party.
Indeed we have a housing crisis in Australia and it's not the only crisis. Which ever way we look we see government in our faces. We are overregulated and it's getting worse by the day. Much good land has been locked up in national parks which are breeding grounds for feral animals and other invasive species. Many of the parks need to be broken up immediately and the land made available for housing. Immigration needs to be savagely curtailed and that swiftly too. Many of our citizens are living rough with no hope for a decent future. Farmers are in dire straits and many are leaving the farming sector. Australia is at the precipice and if hard decisions aren't soon made for the betterment of the nation future generations will have no future at all. It's time for citizens to wake up and take more notice of what is happening in Australia.
Senator, you are spot on with what u write. How do we educate the wider public to see what is going on. It’s rolling out like a great plan and the average person cannot see what is happening. Look at the trouble European countries are having with the mass migration. It’s heart breaking. It’s obvious the plan is to erase National Identities. My opinion is immigration needs to stop now. Young men without wives and girlfriends. How strange is that.? Labour also wants to give away our Sovereignty to the WHO. What can go wrong? How to inform the masses when there is censorship in the media. This is one very big battle that needs to be won. Keep going Senator. I appreciate all your efforts on all issues. Regards Maureen