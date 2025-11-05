If you don’t feel like reading, I recorded this article and put it on YouTube.

QUICK READ, THE ARTICLE IN DOT POINT FORM:

Critique of the Liberal Party: Senator Babet declares the Liberal Party “cooked,” blaming its electoral collapse on abandoning conservative values and failing to oppose Labor effectively.

Condemnation of Liberal Party Leadership: He accuses them of weak leadership - supporting left leaning policies like Digital ID, Net Zero, and social media restrictions - and of lacking conviction on core conservative issues.

Economic and Policy Failures: Senator Babet criticises both major parties for reckless spending, rising debt, and a lack of genuine economic discipline, calling the Coalition “Labor lite.”

Call for Party Purge and Renewal: He argues the Liberal Party must be rebuilt to remove moderates and re-embrace true conservatism, rejecting identity politics and globalist influences.

Promise of Alternative Leadership: Senator Babet positions the United Australia Party as the steadfast conservative alternative, pledging to remain “ready, unmoved, unashamed, unafraid” when Australians seek real leadership.

I’ve been saying for years now that the Liberal Party is cooked - and the polling/election results proved me right.

Their disastrous showing at the polls brought me no joy.

The Coalition’s failure to stand for conservative values has left our nation at the mercy of the most radical left wing government in Australian history.

We are now staring down the barrel of a decade of socialist Labor rule. God help us - because the Liberal Party certainly won’t.

For months, political commentators - who enjoy the comfort of opinion without the discomfort of thought - berated me for not backing the Liberals.

“They are true conservatives,” they said.

“The Liberal Party can save us,” they insisted, clinging to a delusion unsupported by reality.

I never bought it.

Prior to the last election Dutton bragged about not knowing Donald Trump - as if having no relationship with the most effective conservative leader of our time was a virtue.

He couldn’t even define what a woman is when asked, following the UK Supreme Court’s ruling that sex is a biological reality.

And he apologised for Senator Jacinta Price using the phrase, Make Australia Great Again.

Those three moments alone should have rung alarm bells. But it gets worse.

When Anthony Albanese started spending like a drunken sailor, Dutton effectively said, “hold my beer.”

Conservatives are supposed to be prudent economic managers. Dutton had no plan to return to surplus.

“We won’t be as bad as Labor” was not a good strategy - it’s was surrender.

I could go on. And I will.

The Liberals didn’t oppose the social media ban for under 16s they supported it.

They repeatedly praised the authoritarian eSafety Commissioner.

The party drafted the original misinformation and disinformation bill.

They backed Labor’s Digital ID legislation.

They support the Net Zero fantasy.

They refuse to challenge the WHO, the UN, or the WEF.

When Labor proposed constitutional recognition for the Voice, Dutton’s bold alternative at the time was to legislate it instead.

They supported the so called hate crimes bill.

They supports mass migration at unsustainable levels.

And under their watch, the Coalition helped drive our national debt beyond $1 trillion.

There’s more but you get the point. The Liberals were never the solution. They barely even qualify as an opposition. Labor lite, through and through.

The Coalition has been reduced to a parliamentary rump. They’ll spend the next decade in opposition.

It’s a disaster for them - but a greater disaster for the country.

Australians are right to be furious. At a pivotal moment in our national story, when the country desperately needs a conservative alternative, it is nowhere to be found.

So, what now?

The Liberal Party must be burned to the ground and rebuilt - if it can be rebuilt. And that’s a big “if.”

Are there even enough men and women left in the party who still believe in traditional conservative values? At the moment, I don't think so.

This country needs leaders who care more about the nation than their careers. Leaders who care more about Australian sovereignty than applause from global elites. Leaders with the courage of their convictions.

And for heaven’s sake - if you don’t even have the spine to define what a woman is, what chance do you have of standing up for anything else?

Here’s how deep the rot runs: In the aftermath of their humiliating defeat at the last election, former Liberal Senator Simon Birmingham suggested the solution might be gender quotas for candidates.

Yes - a senior Liberal believes the answer is more identity politics. It would be shocking if it weren’t so depressingly predictable.

The Liberal Party is overrun with a swarm of not-quite-socialists and not-at-all-conservatives who genuinely don’t understand why the electorate holds them in contempt.

We all love to mock the Greens - but at least the Greens are honest about what they stand for.

Too many Liberals would be more at home in the Labor Party. Until these pretenders are purged and replaced with real conservatives, the Coalition is finished.

But there is another way.

The public, weary of debt, division, and decline, will turn to genuine conservatives. To those who never flinched. To those who stood tall when it mattered.

There will come a time when this nation - bloated by subsidies and addicted to handouts - will go searching for real solutions. And we’ll be here.

Funnily enough, many of those who spent the past three years mocking me for my principled positions are now gone - tipped out by voters who deserved better.

I fear the Liberal Party’s time may be up. Perhaps they can rise again as a truly conservative force - but only if they have the humility to learn from their failures, and the courage to cast out the fakes.

If not, then they must step aside.

Because while they pandered to focus groups, I stood firm. While they compromised their beliefs, I held the line. When they apologised for speaking the truth, I never did. When they watered down their ideas to appease the leftist hordes, I stood my ground. While they bowed to the media class, I refused to kneel.

The voters are waking up. And when they come looking for leadership - real leadership - I’ll be here.

Ready. Unmoved. Unashamed. Unafraid.

Senator Ralph Babet, Senator for Victoria, United Australia Party.

