QUICK READ, THE ARTICLE IN DOT POINT FORM:

Australia faces a defining choice between continued submission to globalism or reclaiming national freedom and independence from government overreach.

The Liberal and Labor parties are fundamentally identical - two sides of the same globalist coin - differing only in presentation, not in policy.

Both major parties support globalist agendas such as the Paris Climate Accord, Digital ID, and mass immigration, while eroding national sovereignty and cultural identity.

Real power in Australia lies not with elected leaders but with unelected bureaucrats who remain in control regardless of which party is in government.

Genuine change can only come from voting for political disruptors outside the two party system - such as Senator Ralph Babet and the United Australia Party - who prioritise Australia’s freedom and sovereignty.

Our nation stands at a crucial juncture.

Will we choose to keep the jackboot of globalism firmly on our neck, or we will choose freedom and rebirth. The choice is that serious.

My hope is that Australians will rediscover the freedom that made us great in the first place. And the greatest freedom is the freedom to be free from the government, with its endless regulation and bureaucracy. The alternative does not bear thinking about.

The challenge, of course, is that too many Australians believe the Liberal Party is the alternative to the Labor Party, when they are nothing of the sort. The ugly truth is that there is no serious difference between the two major parties. Any hint of difference is a mere illusion.

Trust me. I know these people. For the past three years I have worked with them, begrudgingly. Sure they differ around the edges – about how they would implement the same policies, or about how they would sell the same policies to an unsuspecting electorate.

But when you get to the heart of the issues, deep down both the Labor and Liberal Party leadership are peas in a globalist pod. Don’t believe the media who have convinced you that the battle between Liberal and Labor is a titanic struggle of ideas.

Our political system is less gladiatorial battle than it is Pro Wrestling – a display put on to distract the masses. Bread and circuses. It’s entertainment. It’s a show. It’s an illusion to make the average man think he has the chance to change things when in fact, he does not.

We are told that if you don’t like Labor you can vote for the Liberals. And if the Liberals mess it up, well then you can swing back to Labor. The system is designed so that we experience swings but never change, a pendulum but never a revolution.

Think about it. All of this is designed with the intention of quelling dissent and ensuring that the masses never rise up.

There is no real difference between Labor and Liberal. There hasn’t been a genuine opposition in Australia for decades.

For example, neither Labor nor Liberal really believes that Net Zero will change the planet’s weather. And yet both parties are blindly committed to it. The Liberals are always scathing in their criticism of the government’s energy policy and yet are STILL steadfast in their own commitment to the globalist’s energy policy by insisting that we remain committed to the Paris Climate Accord. (Net Zero has nothing to do with weather and everything to do with wealth, power and control.)

Senator Babet speaking live.

Both parties will bankrupt our country in pursuit of something they know is unreachable and irrelevant.

Should we talk about Digital ID? Labor is currently taking heat for the idea. But the idea originated with the Liberal Party. And don’t get me started on the currently dormant Misinformation and Disinformation Bill. Anyone who thinks the Liberal party wouldn’t love to control the online narrative hasn’t been paying attention. This bill, although pushed by Labor, was first introduced by the Liberal party.

Both Labor and Liberal were also in agreement to ban social media for under 16s. They worked together to give big pharmaceutical companies indemnity during the pandemic. They both bend the knee to unelected globalist organisations like the UN, WHO, WEF and others. They both run up our nation's debt and have a hand in destroying our nation's culture. They both push an unsustainable immigration policy which is fundamentally changing our nation, eroding sovereignty, destroying culture and handing even more power to the globalists.

The Liberal and the Labor Party pretend to be different in order to placate the masses so that they can win power to do exactly as the other party would have done. I cannot stress enough how important it is for people to realise this. The two party system is a choice in name only. Any real hope of change is an illusion.

But things are even worse than that. Even if the Liberals had a mind to free Australia from the tyrannical grip of the globalist elite (which they do not) it’s the faceless bureaucrats who run our nation from the shadows.

The name on the door of the Prime Minister's office is largely irrelevant. The key public servants who guide and massage the thinking of those who think they have power are never going anywhere.

We have all watched in awe as President Trump has entered the White House with handpicked public servants to implement his agenda.

If you do not fight for your freedom, they will be taken by the globalists.

That’s not how things work here in Australia. While the public can appoint a new government, the same old, tired and ideological bureaucrats continue to rule the country with an iron fist from the shadows.

They are never going anywhere. Government ministers from both sides of the divide care more about keeping their jobs, their status and their salaries than they do about you. If they cared about you, they would make decisions that put Australia first. But they don’t. They never do.

Australia is always second or third in line. ALWAYS. The next federal election is crucial to the future direction of our nation. But people are mistaken if they think voting for Liberal is the antidote for the affliction of Labor. Labor is Liberal and Liberal is Labor. Only the colour of the ties are different.

If Australians want actual change, they must vote for disrupters, for people not wedded to the century old two party system that ensures the more things change, the more they stay the same.

You must vote for people like me or nothing at all will ever change.

Senator Ralph Babet, Senator for Victoria, United Australia Party.