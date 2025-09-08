Let's Talk About It

Jay Nauss
7h

What would we do, Ralph, if your weren't in the Senate? No one else in any of the party's appears to be keeping us up to date on the evil goings on in the "house of review". As each day passes we hear more and more acts by the broken system known as our Parliament in Canberra. Where are the opposition party's on these issues? Their silence is deafening. As for the media informing the public how we are being rail roaded into more and more of a dictatorship ---- well its silence is deafening. The so called ABC, funded by the tax payers at huge cost is just a mouth piece for the party in power. Real news is a thing of the past it would seem. At the next federal election the main party's will set the agenda on which they'll "fight the election" and once again the real issues will be bypassed. Most Aussies are in the dark and know little of the shenanigans that are taking place in Canberra. If only we could immediately force an election and get these dictators thrown out of Parliament it would be the best thing ever.

Frank Ennis
6h

We're WEF controlled unfortunately. We've been sold out by consecutive governments. As for protecting the children,ask our politicians why they still protect the identity of the 28 high profile pedo's the Woods Royal Commission uncovered ,why protect them and NOT our children if they're so concerned about their safety

