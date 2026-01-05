QUICK READ, THE ARTICLE IN 5 DOT POINTS:

Only three nations truly wield global power, the United States, China and Russia.

The world is governed by power, not platitudes. UN resolutions, roundtables and “rules-based order” rhetoric restrain the West while empowering our enemies.

Australia cannot remain neutral. In a three power world, choosing not to choose is itself a decision, and a dangerous one!

The United States aligns most closely with Australian values. People flee authoritarian regimes to the U.S, not the other way around.

Western elites side instinctively against Western strength. Their sympathy for dictators and hostility to decisive leadership accelerates global instability.

There are only three nations on earth that can genuinely project global power, the United States, Russia and China.

Everyone else is either an ally, a partner, or a proxy.

Britain has history. France has delusions. Germany has process. Australia has press releases.

But when it comes to shaping world events beyond their own borders, only three countries actually move the pieces on the board.

That reality offends Western elites who prefer to believe the world is governed by strongly worded UN statements and catered roundtables in New York.

It isn’t.

The world is and always has been governed by power, and power like gravity doesn’t care how you feel about it.

Australia therefore has a choice to make. Not between utopia and dystopia but between the three powers that actually exist.

And if we are forced to choose (AND WE ARE) it should be the United States.

Not because America is perfect it isn’t, but because no other global power so closely aligns with our values of freedom, democracy and individual liberty.

If you doubt that ask a simple question, where does everyone want to migrate?

It isn’t China. It isn’t Russia. It’s the United States.

People do not risk their lives crossing deserts and oceans for a nation they secretly despise.

Yet after Donald Trump’s decision to snatch Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, Western elites suddenly discovered a deep and abiding love for the so called “rules based international order”.

The Left warned that toppling a vicious dictator could upset this sacred system.

This is the same rules based order that allowed Islamists to butcher Christians across North Africa and that allowed China to murder its own people indiscriminately, to the sound of crickets from the Left!!

An impressive rulebook! That is if your goal is to restrain the West while indulging our enemies and rivals.

We are being told that Trump, a democratically elected president is the real dictator, while Maduro who clung to power after being thrashed at the ballot box in 2024 is a misunderstood South American saint.

Legacy media journalists dutifully joined the chorus, crying about the removal of a narco terrorist tyrant who had been conspiring with America’s (and our) enemies.

These people are not just wrong. They are dangerous.

Their reflexive sympathy for hostile regimes and their pathological hatred of Western strength invite catastrophe.

They are the unfortunate product of a society so feminised that feelings trump facts and emotions triumph over reason.

They believe all problems can be solved over scones and tea at UN headquarters.

The extraordinary thing is that while Australian elites mourn the fall of a dictator they hadn’t heard of five minutes ago, Venezuelans are celebrating in the streets.

We must choose a side in this new era, dictators and authoritarianism or freedom loving nations like the United States.

Donald Trump is one of the few Western leaders willing to use strength in defence of freedom and Australia desperately needs that kind of clarity right now, we must not pretend neutrality will keep us safe. Power matters.

I back American leadership and I support President Trump, because I believe U.S. strength is a positive force in the world.

God bless you, and God bless our nation.

Senator Ralph Babet, Senator for Victoria, United Australia Party.

Leave a comment