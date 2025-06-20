Subscribe
Faith, Family & Freedom Are Dirty Words For The Nationals.
Do the Nationals fear authenticity?
13 hrs ago
•
Senator Babet
45
Faith, Family & Freedom Are Dirty Words For The Nationals.
44
Blood Donations Are No Longer About Safety - They’re About Politics
The TGA’s woke agenda could cost lives. Here’s what they’re not telling you...
Jun 19
•
Senator Babet
83
Blood Donations Are No Longer About Safety - They’re About Politics
90
Will The Iran War Be The Downfall Of MAGA?
As tensions with Iran escalate, MAGA’s core ideals of ending endless wars, securing the border, and restoring American sovereignty face their greatest…
Jun 17
•
Content Team
49
Will The Iran War Be The Downfall Of MAGA?
91
Israel’s Strike on Iran: A Risky Move and Why We Should Stay Out.
Australia must reject foreign entanglements and refuse to get involved in another Middle Eastern war.
Jun 13
•
Senator Babet
102
Israel’s Strike on Iran: A Risky Move and Why We Should Stay Out.
114
Is Australia Still The Lucky Country?
Decades of political failure have turned opportunity into oppression.
Jun 12
•
Content Team
10
Is Australia Still The Lucky Country?
5
The Media’s Dead - And The Woke Killed It.
ABC’s Q+A and The Project Just Got Axed - Here’s Why Australians Are Finally Tuning Out The Propaganda
Jun 12
•
Senator Babet
34
The Media’s Dead - And The Woke Killed It.
11
Elon Musk’s Apology to Trump: Sincere or Strategic?
We all hope that the two men can move on and get back to work.
Jun 11
•
Content Team
6
Elon Musk’s Apology to Trump: Sincere or Strategic?
1
The Rubber Bullet Controversy: Unmasking Australia’s Hypocritical Outrage.
The Stark Contrast Between Coverage Of US Unrest & Australia’s Own Heavy Handed Policing
Jun 11
•
Content Team
10
The Rubber Bullet Controversy: Unmasking Australia’s Hypocritical Outrage.
3
Trump vs. California’s Anarchy: The Battle to Save America.
Only strength not slogans can restore order. Trump’s intervention is not militarisation. It’s salvation.
Jun 10
•
Content Team
12
Trump vs. California’s Anarchy: The Battle to Save America.
2
The Chaos In LA: Left Wing Domestic Terrorism and Trump’s Fight For Order.
LA Is On Fire!
Jun 8
•
Content Team
7
The Chaos In LA: Left Wing Domestic Terrorism and Trump’s Fight For Order.
2
Kash Patel’s Joe Rogan Interview - Epstein Files and Russiagate.
Unanswered Questions Remain
Jun 7
•
Content Team
2
Kash Patel’s Joe Rogan Interview - Epstein Files and Russiagate.
TRUMP vs ELON: Clash Of Titans Or Temporary Turbulence?
Two powerhouses collide over the “Big Beautiful Bill” - but history says this won’t last!
Jun 6
•
Content Team
6
TRUMP vs ELON: Clash Of Titans Or Temporary Turbulence?
