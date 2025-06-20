Let's Talk About It

Let's Talk About It

Faith, Family & Freedom Are Dirty Words For The Nationals.
Do the Nationals fear authenticity?
  
Senator Babet
44
Blood Donations Are No Longer About Safety - They're About Politics
The TGA's woke agenda could cost lives. Here's what they're not telling you...
  
Senator Babet
90
Will The Iran War Be The Downfall Of MAGA?
As tensions with Iran escalate, MAGA's core ideals of ending endless wars, securing the border, and restoring American sovereignty face their greatest…
  
Content Team
91
Israel's Strike on Iran: A Risky Move and Why We Should Stay Out.
Australia must reject foreign entanglements and refuse to get involved in another Middle Eastern war.
  
Senator Babet
114
Is Australia Still The Lucky Country?
Decades of political failure have turned opportunity into oppression.
  
Content Team
5
The Media's Dead - And The Woke Killed It.
ABC's Q+A and The Project Just Got Axed - Here's Why Australians Are Finally Tuning Out The Propaganda
  
Senator Babet
11
Elon Musk's Apology to Trump: Sincere or Strategic?
We all hope that the two men can move on and get back to work.
  
Content Team
1
The Rubber Bullet Controversy: Unmasking Australia's Hypocritical Outrage.
The Stark Contrast Between Coverage Of US Unrest & Australia's Own Heavy Handed Policing
  
Content Team
3
Trump vs. California's Anarchy: The Battle to Save America.
Only strength not slogans can restore order. Trump's intervention is not militarisation. It's salvation.
  
Content Team
2
The Chaos In LA: Left Wing Domestic Terrorism and Trump's Fight For Order.
LA Is On Fire!
  
Content Team
2
Kash Patel's Joe Rogan Interview - Epstein Files and Russiagate.
Unanswered Questions Remain
  
Content Team
TRUMP vs ELON: Clash Of Titans Or Temporary Turbulence?
Two powerhouses collide over the "Big Beautiful Bill" - but history says this won't last!
  
Content Team
